7 countries Apple relies on to make iPhones

The touch ID components of your iPhone, according to LifeWire, are made in Taiwan by TSMC (TSM) and Xintec. TSMC also makes the M and A series processors used in the iPhones. TSMC describes its output:

“In 2024, TSMC served 522 customers and manufactured 11,878 products for various applications covering a variety of end markets including high performance computing, smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, and digital consumer electronics.”

Advertisement

While TSMC is based in Taiwan and does some manufacturing there it, according to its website it also has factories in Japan, Germany, China, and the United States, illustrating the complex international ecosystem supporting the iPhone.