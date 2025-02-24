Apple, Nvidia, and Berkshire Hathaway: Stocks to watch today

In This Story AAPL NVDA BRK.B

U.S. stocks ticked up in premarket trading on Monday and looked poised to rebound from last week’s decline. Investors are now turning their attention to Nvidia’s upcoming earnings — the first time the AI chipmaker is reporting results since a breakthrough by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek sparked a selloff in Nvidia and other tech stocks last month.

Dow futures were up 291 points, or 0.6%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures gained 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Here are stocks to watch today:

Apple

Apple (AAPL) stock was down slightly in premarket trading as the iPhone maker said Monday that it will invest $500 billion in the United States over the next four years, with a focus on supporting domestic manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant plans to open a 250,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in 2026 that will produce servers, hire thousands of workers across a variety of fields, and launch a new education initiative. Apple also said it was committed to expanding its data centers across the U.S., which are vital for its ambitious AI plans.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

Apple stock was off about 0.5% before markets opened.

Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) offloaded more stocks last quarter, expanding its record cash reserves to $334 billion, according to the conglomerate CEO’s annual letter released on Saturday.

Buffett defended the size of Berkshire Hathaway’s cash hoard in his letter, saying the majority of his investors’ money would always be invested in equities, mainly of American companies.

“Berkshire will never prefer ownership of cash-equivalent assets over the ownership of good businesses, whether controlled or only partially owned,” he wrote.

Berkshire Hathaway stock was up about 1% in premarket trading.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA) stock rose premarket as the AI chip powerhouse is set to release its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the bell.

After Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek spooked investors in January, Nvidia’s stock plunged 17%, wiping out nearly $600 billion in value — a record loss for a U.S. company.

Nvidia stock, which has since recovered much of that lost ground, was up about 2% in premarket trading.

—William Gavin, Josh Fellman, and Britney Nguyen contributed to this article.