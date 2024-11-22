Apple is giving Siri an AI makeover to compete with chatbots

In This Story AAPL +0.03%

Popular new chatbots, starting with OpenAI’s 2-year-old ChatGPT and the wave of AI assistants that followed, have become increasingly conversational. Now, Apple (AAPL+0.03% ) is looking to make its pre-teenaged voice assistant, Siri, a competitor in the space.



The iPhone-maker is working on a new Siri built on advanced large language models (LLMs) that will allow for more fluid conversations and the ability to carry out more complex requests, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the plans.

“LLM Siri,” as it’s reportedly known internally, could be unveiled as soon as next year, with the rollout beginning in 2026. This would mark the biggest upgrade to Apple’s 13-year-old voice assistant, which is now increasingly outdated compared to shiny, new AI copilots.

Apple is already planning to add ChatGPT to its AI toolset, known as Apple Intelligence, next month as part of the phased rollout of its new AI-powered features. The company finally added Apple Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro models and higher in a software update in late October, leaving many users underwhelmed with clunky features and relatively limited capabilities.

In its iOS 18 iteration, Siri uses the current Apple LLM to decide whether Siri can handle a query, or whether a more powerful LLM should take over via third-party apps. The voice assistant also has a new interface, which includes a glowing, multicolored rim around the edges of the screen rather than the old animation at the bottom of the screen.

Bloomberg reports, however, that the second-generation LLM in next year’s iOS 19 will have more advanced capabilities, akin to that of more powerful chatbots like ChatGPT.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on a call with analysts late last month that Apple Intelligence “marks the beginning of a new chapter for Apple innovation” and a “new era” for Siri. But the delayed rollout of AI features has put the Cupertino, California-based company behind many of its biggest competitors.

Upcoming updates to Apple Intelligence, which are slated for a December software update, will include more powerful writing tools, visual additions to ChatGPT integration, and localized English in several countries, Cook said. The company plans to add more languages and other tools next April.

Apple saw a record $94.9 billion in revenue for the September quarter, with iPhone sales up 6% year-over-year and accounting for roughly half of all device sales — a sign that Apple’s foray into AI could on fact spur the much hoped-for “upgrade supercycle.”

