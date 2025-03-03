The truth about Apple's $500 billion promise

A version of this article originally appeared in Quartz’s members-only Weekend Brief newsletter. Quartz members get access to exclusive newsletters and more. Sign up here.

Wall Street’s number crunchers are giving Apple’s eye-popping $500 billion U.S. investment plan the digital equivalent of the “thinking face” emoji. Financial analysts have serious doubts about whether the tech giant can actually deliver on what would be its most ambitious spending spree ever – even as the announcement scored an immediate all-caps “THANK YOU TIM COOK AND APPLE!!!” from President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

This isn’t Apple’s first headline-grabbing investment announcement. In January 2018, during Trump’s first term, Apple announced a $350 billion contribution to the U.S. economy over five years. That included plans to create 20,000 jobs — the same job creation figure in last week’s announcement. In April 2021, during the Biden administration, Apple announced an “acceleration” of its U.S. investments, with plans to spend more than $430 billion over five years.

The company’s pattern of recycling key commitments while increasing the headline dollar figure raises questions about how much of these investments represent truly new economic activity — as opposed to just repackaging existing business plans.

The timing and scale of Apple’s announcement appear strategically aligned with the political landscape. Trump himself acknowledged the connection between Apple’s plan and his trade policies, telling governors that Apple had “stopped two plants in Mexico” to boost its U.S. presence. “They don’t want to be in the tariffs,” Trump said.

This follows a pattern that began during Trump’s first term, when Cook built goodwill with the president through personal meetings and successfully lobbied for tariff exemptions in 2019. The relationship appears to be continuing, with Cook attending Trump’s inauguration and potentially shielding Apple from the full impact of new tariffs on Chinese imports that could significantly affect its business model. As Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives noted, “Cook continues to prove that he is 10% politician and 90% CEO.”

UBS analyst David Vogt was more blunt in his assessment, calling the $500 billion figure “completely unrealistic mechanically” in comments to Fortune. He questioned where the additional money would come from, noting that Apple only generates about $100 billion a year in free cash flow, with $90 billion already allocated to share buybacks. “It’s unclear where the cash flow comes [from] to try to even remotely attempt this,” Vogt said, adding that Apple’s current $10 billion in annual capital expenditures represents just a fraction of the annual $125 billion the new investment would require.

As Apple promotes its investment plans, there are questions about existing commitments. Last June, Apple paused development on its promised $552 million campus in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and asked state officials to suspend the project for four years.

This pause came after Apple had committed in 2021 to build the campus by 2031 as part of a deal that could provide up to $845 million in payroll tax benefits. While Apple has added about 600 positions in the Raleigh area since the 2021 announcement, construction on the campus has not begun.

But even if Apple intends to dramatically increase its U.S. investment, the company will likely face the same infrastructure and workforce challenges plaguing other tech giants rushing to build AI capabilities. According to recent reports from commercial real estate firm CBRE, data center construction activity has increased by 25% year-over-year to record highs, creating significant bottlenecks in the development pipeline.

Construction timelines that once ranged from one to three years now commonly stretch to four years or more, primarily due to power availability constraints. Procuring transformers for new electricity substations, upgrading transmission lines, and even acquiring backup generators — which can take up to 90 weeks to procure according to CBRE — have become major obstacles for tech companies building new facilities.

Labor shortages present another significant hurdle. As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has discovered with its $65 billion Arizona chip plant, transplanting manufacturing expertise from overseas to the U.S. comes with unexpected challenges. TSMC has faced cultural clashes between Taiwanese management and American workers, and has struggled to recruit enough skilled labor in the Phoenix area, where it competes with other tech companies like Intel for talent.

The timing of Apple’s massive infrastructure commitment also comes amid conflicting signals about future data center needs. Just last week, Microsoft reportedly canceled data center leases worth “a couple of hundred megawatts” of capacity with at least two private operators in the U.S., potentially signaling an oversupply of AI infrastructure.

While Microsoft maintains it’s still on track to spend more than $80 billion on AI infrastructure this fiscal year, these cancellations suggest tech giants are reassessing their immediate capacity requirements as the AI landscape rapidly evolves. For Apple, which has been more cautious about its AI investments than competitors, this uncertainty adds another layer of complexity to its ability to deliver on headline-grabbing commitments.

Should Apple’s investment plans include significant manufacturing or data center components — particularly for its new AI initiatives — the company may find itself confronting similar roadblocks, regardless of how much money it commits on paper.