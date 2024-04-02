Apple wants the Apple Watch to stop people from drowning

From its heart rate monitors to its car crash detection, the Apple Watch has a multitude of features that have helped save lives. Now, Apple wants to add another feature to the smartwatch that can warn you about going to the deep end of the pool.

The feature, referred to as a “digital pool attendant” in the patent paperwork first spotted by 9to5Mac on Tuesday, would detect irregular swimming behavior, which could mean a person is drowning. This warning could then be relayed to family members on their Apple Watch or sent to a drowning detection system at a pool to notify lifeguards. If a person is not much of a swimmer, the watch could also give a warning when they’re going into the deep end of the pool.

This feature works by using the different sensors in the Apple Watch such as the accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS, and heart rate monitor. It would be able to determine swim strokes and motion while swimming, as well as figure out where your heart rate should be when swimming normally and not swimming. The Apple Watch would also be able to determine when the data from the sensors is totally off, meaning a person could be in distress.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the feature.



This feature is just a patent at the moment and it’s unclear when this could be available or how it would work if it becomes a reality. If Apple moves fast, it might show off the feature at this year’s WWDC in June. That’s the show where Apple reveals the latest WatchOS and usually shows off all the new things it can do. However, if the feature needs more time, Apple could debut it when it unveils the next Apple Watch and iPhone, which usually happens at an event in September.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.