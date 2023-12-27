Apple's 12 worst product failures of all time

Apple is one of the most globally respected technology companies, having built its reputation on creating reliable, high-end products with innovative features, from its ubiquitous iPhones to Macs with custom M-series silicon and even a subscription streaming service that went from “the one with the soccer show” to an award winner with a respectable catalog of original content.
With all the praise Apple receives, it can be easy to forget about the company’s many failures, some of which never made it to market. But Apple’s ascendance wasn’t without its setbacks, some of which put the company on the brink of bankruptcy. Some of these ill-fated devices were either poorly realized or overly ambitious—but nearly all of them influenced the devices Apple users enjoy today. And you might be surprised to learn about, or perhaps remember, some of the more recent failures.
So let’s flip open the lids of our PowerBook 100s and take a look back at some of Apple’s worst products.