Apple's Vision Pro headsets are "still very niche" despite a sellout in pre-ordering, expert says

Apple sold between 160,000 and 180,000 Visio Pro headsets over the weekend during pre-orders, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, who’s written extensively about the product on Medium. But the mixed-reality device won’t be super popular with the general public anytime soon, he indicated.



Kuo said order volumes remained unchanged two days after the initial sellout when pre-orders opened on Jan. 17, indicating that “demand may quickly taper off after the core fans and heavy users place their orders.”

Apple had also set a low target for the Vision Pro. It only produced about 60,000 to 80,000 headsets for its official Feb. 2 launch, making it easy for the company to quickly sell out. Kuo also noted that Apple has a “massive user base” of more than 1.2 billion people, so to meet its target, it just needed a tiny fraction (0.007%) of them to pre-order the Vision Pro. Hence, the product is still “very niche,” he said.

The pricey headsets ($3,499) have garnered mixed reviews. Some have called them easy-to-use and high-quality, even believing they can change the future of the workplace, while others have scorned their bulkiness.

Apple shares rose 1.2% in Monday trading, to $193.93.