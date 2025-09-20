APR vs. APY: What's the difference? APR and APY are two very similar acronyms with two different meanings. Learn what APR and APY are and how they can help you make more informed financial decisions

APR and APY are similar financial concepts, but they operate at opposite ends of the spectrum. An annual percentage rate (APR) is the interest and fees that accrue on a yearly basis for credit and loans. It can also refer to the cost of borrowing money to make investments. Annual percentage yield (APY) is the yearly pace at which an account with interest accumulates, taking into account compound rates.

Both represent a percentage change in a financial account, but APR only applies to borrowers, while APY applies to lenders or savers.