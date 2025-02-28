Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year's Oscar nominees

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Real Estate

From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year's Oscar nominees

The nominees in this year’s acting categories have lived in properties ranging from sprawling rural estates to sleek, Hollywood houses

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year&#39;s Oscar nominees
Photo: Realtor.com

When the 97th Academy Awards come to a close on Sunday evening, only a fraction of the evening’s attendees will go home with a coveted golden statuette. But for the award show’s more high profile nominees, the homes they’re returning to remain luxurious – regardless of whether or not they have a shiny, new trophy to add to the decor.

Advertisement

The nominees in this year’s acting categories have lived in properties ranging from sprawling rural estates to sleek, Hollywood houses. Continue reading to learn more about this year’s Oscar nominees and the properties they call home.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Image for article titled From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year&#39;s Oscar nominees
Photo: Realtor.com

Pop superstar Ariana Grande returned to her acting roots with her portrayal of Galinda – later Glinda the Good Witch – in Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of the Broadway classic “Wicked.” Grande earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, while her co-star Cynthia Erivo received a nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Advertisement

Famous since her teenage years, Grande has both owned and rented a number of luxurious Los Angeles properties. In 2020, she purchased the Montecito mansion (pictured above) for $6.7 million from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. The whimsical Tudor-style property includes two 18th century barns that were transported from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles and an eight-sided study.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña

Image for article titled From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year&#39;s Oscar nominees
Photo: Realtor.com

Longtime science fiction star Zoe Saldaña picked up her first Academy Award nomination this year, for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, for her portrayal of lawyer Rita Mora Castro in Jacques Audiard’s musical comedy “Emilia Pérez.”

Advertisement

Like Grande, Saldaña owns property in southern California’s affluent Montecito enclave. She purchased the Spanish Colonial mansion for $17.5 million, in 2023. The 8,044 square foot home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, on a 4.67 acre lot. Famed architect George Washington Smith built the property in 1930. The property retains many of its original features and its amenities include a library, an art studio, and a tennis court.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet

Image for article titled From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year&#39;s Oscar nominees
Photo: Realtor.com

Timothée Chalamet garnered his second Academy Award nomination for Actor in a Leading Role, for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s musical biopic, “A Complete Unknown.” During his awards campaign, Chalamet received social media attention from urban policy enthusiasts, when he spoke about growing up in an apartment subsidized by New York’s Mitchell-Lama Housing program.

Advertisement

Chalamet’s superstar status means it’s unlikely that he’ll be eligible for government subsidized housing in the near future. Given his current real estate portfolio, however, it’s also pretty unlikely that he’s losing sleep over it. In 2022, Chalamet purchased a Beverly Hills property from model Kate Upton and baseball player Justin Verlander for $10.9 million.

The 5,521-square-foot home has a lengthy celebrity pedigree: before Upton and Verlander, saxophonist Kenny G owned the property. He subsequently sold the house to Pete Sapras, a two-time Grand Slam winning tennis player.

The four bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home sits on a 1.5 acre lot, with a pool and a tennis court.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

Edward Norton

Edward Norton

Image for article titled From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year&#39;s Oscar nominees
Photo: Redfin.com

Edward Norton received his fourth Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of folk singer Pete Seeger, in a “Complete Unknown.” After decades in the film industry, Norton primarily resides in Malibu – renting and then buying a 1920s cottage, which he put on the market in 2018.

Advertisement

Norton didn’t move very far from his old home though – in 2017, he bought a different Malibu property for $11.8 million. The home in question is an architectural gem and a designated California State Cultural Landmark. Architect John Lautner designed the home, in the late 1960s, to resemble an ocean wave. The five bedroom, five bathroom property is 3,366 square feet and features 37 feet of ocean frontage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

Demi Moore

Demi Moore

Image for article titled From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year&#39;s Oscar nominees
Photo: Paul Harris / Contributor (Getty Images)

Demi Moore turned in a career re-defining performance in Coralie Fargeat’s body horror film “The Substance.” Moore won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical and received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of aging celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle.

Advertisement

Off screen, the actress has owned an array of properties, including a New York City studio apartment and a mansion in Beverly Hills. Pictured above is her Idaho ranch – Moore purchased property with her former husband Bruce Willis and retained ownership following their divorce.

The six bedroom, eight bathroom ranch is located in Hailey, Idaho, on a 10.5 acre lot. Realtor.com (NWSA) estimates that the property is worth $3.6 million.

Advertisement

7 / 7