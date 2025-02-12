ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) reports earnings

In This Story ARR -0.45%

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR-0.45% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. filing

The filing details ARMOUR's investment strategy, which focuses on mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company's portfolio primarily consists of fixed-rate loans.

ARMOUR's management is conducted externally by ARMOUR Capital Management LP (ACM), which oversees the company's operations and investment strategies. The management agreement with ACM is effective through December 31, 2029.

During the fiscal year, ARMOUR reported a net loss of $14.4 million, compared to a net loss of $67.9 million in the previous year. This reflects losses on trading securities offset by gains on derivatives.

The company reported interest income of $550.9 million and interest expense of $524.1 million, resulting in a net interest income of $26.8 million for the year.

ARMOUR's comprehensive loss for the year was $14.4 million, compared to a comprehensive loss of $56.4 million in 2023. The company's book value per common share was $19.07 as of December 31, 2024.

ARMOUR's portfolio includes MBS with a fair value of $12.4 billion as of December 31, 2024. The company finances its portfolio primarily through repurchase agreements.

The company declared and paid dividends of $2.88 per common share for the year, with a total of $150.99 million paid to common stockholders.

ARMOUR maintains a leverage ratio of 7.87:1, with total liabilities of $12.2 billion and total stockholders' equity of $1.36 billion as of December 31, 2024.

The company continues to focus on risk management strategies, including the use of derivatives to hedge interest rate risks associated with its investment portfolio.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.