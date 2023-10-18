Make business better.™️
ASML: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.06 billion.

The Dr Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of $5.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5 per share.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers posted revenue of $7.26 billion in the period.

ASML shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 55% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASML