Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH) reports earnings

Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH+6.30% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's financial performance, including a net loss of $13,094,000 for the year, compared to a net loss of $16,690,000 in the previous year. The company reported total revenue of $9,182,000 for 2024, a slight increase from $9,154,000 in 2023.

Aspira's OvaSuite tests, including Ova1Plus and OvaWatch, contributed to the revenue, with approximately 24,305 tests performed in 2024, up from 23,990 in 2023. The average unit price of these tests was $378 in 2024.

Operating expenses decreased to $21,757,000 from $24,114,000 in 2023, with reductions in research and development and general and administrative expenses.

The company highlighted a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting related to the accounting for complex financial transactions, which it plans to address with remediation activities.

Aspira continues to face challenges with its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, having received deficiency notices related to market value and minimum bid price requirements.

The company has been actively seeking additional capital through various means, including equity offerings and private placements, to support its operations and address liquidity concerns.

Aspira's strategic focus remains on the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases, with ongoing efforts to expand its product offerings and market reach.

