Aston Martin cuts jobs amid declining sales

Aston Martin has announced the reduction of 170 jobs, equivalent to 5% of its workforce, following a challenging year marked by a 21% increase in pre-tax losses and a 9% decline in wholesale volumes to 6,030 cars. The luxury car manufacturer cited supply chain issues and production delays as key factors impacting its sales performance.

The company stated that the decision to reduce its workforce was a “difficult but necessary action” to ensure it is “appropriately resourced for its future plans,” according to Independent​. The job cuts will affect all departments, including manufacturing, office roles, and management positions.

Aston Martin, renowned for its association with the fictional spy James Bond, has been striving to reverse its fortunes since Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll acquired the company in 2020. Under Stroll’s ownership, the company has launched several new models, including the Vantage, DBX707, and the flagship Vanquish, in an effort to boost production volumes and sales. These launches contributed to a 10% year-on-year increase in wholesale volumes in the second half of the year compared to 2023, as reported by BBC News​.

Despite these efforts, the company’s financial challenges have persisted. Aston Martin’s debt increased by 43% to $1.47 billion (£1.16b) during the year, while its shares have fallen by approximately 33% over the past year. The company’s new chief executive, Adrian Hallmark, who was appointed in September, acknowledged the difficulties faced by the company, describing it as “a period of intense product launches, coupled with industry-wide and company challenges,” according to Independent​.

Hallmark emphasized the need for Aston Martin to “transition from a high-potential business to a high-performing one, better equipped to navigate future opportunities and uncertainties,” as reported by Independent​. The company remains committed to its strategy of launching new models and increasing production volumes to drive sales growth.

