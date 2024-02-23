A massive cell phone outage wasn't a cyberattack, AT&T says

AT&T issued a statement Thursday night to explain that the telecom’s widespread network outage earlier in the day wasn’t caused by a cyberattack. Countless conspiracy theories emerged online Thursday morning as people naturally wondered why they’d lost service.

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

“Based on our initial review, we believe that today’s outage was caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyber attack,” AT&T said in a statement published to its website.

Advertisement

“We are continuing our assessment of today’s outage to ensure we keep delivering the service that our customers deserve,” the statement concluded without going into more detail.

Advertisement

Social media was swamped with wild ideas on Thursday about what may have been behind the outage, including an attack by a geopolitical adversary of the U.S. like China or Russia. Alex Jones, America’s most well-known professional conspiracy theorist, insisted during his show on Thursday that there was an 80% chance it was China, and a smaller chance it was the “globalists themselves,” who might be carrying out a “false flag” attack.



Advertisement

The Netflix movie Leave the World Behind, became a popular point of reference on social media sites like X, given the fact that it depicts an attack by an unknown entity that wipes out all communications. Conspiracy theorists and regular social media users alike shared images from the movie, which stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali, worried that something nefarious might be happening.



The outage was initially thought to include many more carriers than AT&T, but reports to Down Detector for other phone providers were likely a result of users simply being connected to AT&T’s network despite paying another carrier for service. AT&T’s network appeared to be fully restored by mid-afternoon Eastern time.



Advertisement

This article originally appeared on Gizmodo.