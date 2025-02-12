Earnings Snapshots

AT&T Inc. (T) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 12, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
T+0.60%

AT&T Inc. (T+0.60%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut
It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details AT&T's operations in two reportable segments: Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom and broadband services, while the Latin America segment offers wireless service and equipment in Mexico.

Suggested Reading

Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut
It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

AT&T reported total operating revenues of $122.3 billion for 2024, a slight decrease from $122.4 billion in 2023. The decline was attributed to lower Business Wireline service revenues and Mobility equipment revenues.

Advertisement

Related Content

AT&T beats earnings estimates with strong subscriber growth
AT&T is giving customers credits after a big service outage — but it won't cost the company much

Related Content

AT&T beats earnings estimates with strong subscriber growth
AT&T is giving customers credits after a big service outage — but it won't cost the company much

Operating expenses for 2024 totaled $103.3 billion, up from $99.0 billion in 2023, primarily due to increased asset impairments and restructuring charges.

Advertisement

AT&T's operating income for 2024 was $19.0 billion, down from $23.5 billion in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $4.4 billion associated with the Business Wireline reporting unit.

Advertisement

The company recorded a net income of $12.3 billion for 2024, compared to $15.6 billion in 2023. The effective tax rate for the year was 26.6%, impacted by the goodwill impairment charge.

AT&T's Communications segment accounted for approximately 97% of total segment operating revenues in 2024. The segment's operating income decreased by 2.5% to $27.1 billion.

Advertisement

The Mobility business unit within the Communications segment reported an increase in service revenue due to subscriber gains and higher average revenue per subscriber.

AT&T's Latin America segment, which operates in Mexico, reported operating revenues of $4.2 billion, up from $3.9 billion in 2023. The segment's operating income improved to $40 million.

Advertisement

The company continues to focus on expanding its 5G and fiber networks, with capital expenditures totaling $20.3 billion in 2024.

AT&T's total debt at the end of 2024 was $123.5 billion, a decrease from $137.3 billion at the end of 2023. The company repaid $10.1 billion of long-term debt during the year.

Advertisement

The filing also discusses various risk factors, including changes in federal regulations, competition, and potential impacts of climate change on AT&T's operations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the AT&T Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.