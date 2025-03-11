Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) reports earnings

In This Story
Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN0.00%) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports net earnings of $6.4 million for 2024, compared to $1.4 million for the previous year. Basic and diluted net earnings per share were $1.83, up from $0.40 in 2023.
Net interest income (tax-equivalent) increased by 2% to $27.2 million, primarily due to improved net interest margin. The net interest margin was 3.06% in 2024, compared to 2.89% in 2023.
The provision for credit losses was $36 thousand in 2024, down from $135 thousand in 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $6.9 million, or 1.22% of total loans.
Noninterest income was $3.5 million, compared to a loss of $3.0 million in 2023. The previous year's loss included a $6.3 million securities loss related to a balance sheet repositioning strategy.
Noninterest expense decreased slightly to $22.2 million, with decreases in net occupancy and equipment expenses, professional fees, and other noninterest expenses.
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well above the minimum required to be 'well capitalized,' with a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.81% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.49%.
The Company paid cash dividends of $1.08 per share in 2024, unchanged from 2023.
Total assets were $977.3 million, with total deposits of $895.8 million. The Bank had no brokered deposits at year-end.
The filing also includes information on the Company's risk management strategies, including interest rate risk and liquidity risk management, and detailed financial statements and notes.
