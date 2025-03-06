Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) reports earnings

In This Story ADSK -2.72%

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK-2.72% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

The filing reports total net revenue of $6.13 billion for the year, representing a 12% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. Subscription revenue increased by 12%, while maintenance revenue decreased by 13%.

Autodesk's recurring revenue accounted for 97% of total net revenue, with a net revenue retention rate within the range of 100% to 110% on a constant currency basis.

Deferred revenue was reported at $4.13 billion, a 3% decrease compared to the prior fiscal year. Remaining performance obligations totaled $6.94 billion, a 14% increase year-over-year.

The company's cash flow from operations increased to $1.61 billion, up from $1.31 billion in the previous fiscal year. Autodesk repurchased 3 million shares of its common stock for $858 million during the fiscal year.

The report highlights Autodesk's strategy to drive customer workflow convergence by delivering a platform that connects people through automation, data, and insights. The company focuses on three strategic priorities: building the platform of choice for Design and Make, accelerating adoption of Fusion, Forma, and Flow, and transforming customer experience.

Autodesk's product offerings are categorized into four primary families: Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO), AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E). AECO revenue increased by 14%, while AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT revenue grew by 8%.

The company reported operating expenses of $4.20 billion, a 9% increase from the previous year, primarily due to higher employee-related costs and cloud hosting expenses.

Autodesk's international revenue represented 64% of total net revenue, with significant contributions from the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

The filing also details Autodesk's efforts in sustainability, including powering its business with 100% renewable energy and supporting an inclusive culture. The Autodesk Foundation leads the company's philanthropic efforts.

Autodesk's balance sheet shows cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $2.15 billion, with net accounts receivable of $1.01 billion.

The company continues to focus on acquisitions to enhance its technology offerings, with significant acquisitions in fiscal 2025 including Aether Media, PIX, and Payapps Limited.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Autodesk Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.