Tesla's AI, a GM and Hyundai partnership, and Stellantis' EV investment: Auto news roundup

The automotive industry is, well, kinda tough. That’s something that just about every carmaker is remembering this week, as markets remain messy and consumers are always looking for better vehicles.

That’s part of why General Motors and Hyundai Motor Co. announced Thursday that they might team up to make new vehicles, and why Volkswagen is pondering factory closures for the first time in decades. It’s also why Stellantis is dumping more cash into making new EVs — and batteries — in the U.S., and why automakers are focusing on making cheaper electric cars and eyeing hybrid strategies.

Catch up on these stories — and anything else you may have missed — in this week’s auto news roundup.