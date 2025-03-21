AutoZone Inc. (AZO) reports earnings

In This Story AZO +0.98%

AutoZone Inc. (AZO+0.98% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended February 15, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in net sales to $3.95 billion from $3.86 billion in the same quarter the previous year. This growth was driven by an increase in total company same store sales and net sales from new stores.

Operating profit for the quarter was $706.8 million, down from $743.2 million in the previous year, with the decline attributed to unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and non-cash LIFO adjustments.

The company reported a net income of $487.9 million for the quarter, compared to $515.0 million in the previous year. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $28.29 from $28.89.

Cash provided by operating activities was $1.4 billion, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $563.4 million and $826.4 million, respectively.

AutoZone had a working capital of $7.8 billion as of February 15, 2025. The company continues to focus on its growth initiatives, including new stores and distribution centers.

The filing also details various financial agreements, including a revolving credit agreement with a borrowing capacity of $2.25 billion.

AutoZone repurchased 100,079 shares of its common stock during the quarter, with $1.3 billion remaining under the Board's authorization for future repurchases.

The company identified no material changes in its risk factors since its last annual report.

AutoZone continues to monitor various economic factors that may impact its business, including inflation, interest rates, and supply chain disruptions.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the AutoZone Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated March 21, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.