The Baltimore bridge collapse is now an FBI matter

The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a key commuter bridge in Maryland right outside of Baltimore that was struck by a cargo ship several weeks ago and subsequently collapsed.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that FBI agents had “appeared to board” the Dali, the ship that was involved with the crash, as part of a criminal investigation into the incident. The bureau confirmed to the newspaper that the FBI was “present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity,” but couldn’t otherwise provide details about the nature of their investigation. Anonymous sources familiar with the probe told the newspaper that the FBI was investigating “whether the crew left the port knowing the vessel had serious system problems.” Gizmodo reached out to the agency for comment and additional information.

The Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed on March 26th when the Dali temporarily lost power after leaving the Port of Baltimore and subsequently drifted into one of the bridge’s columns. Video of the incident, which led to multiple deaths, was captured on livestream.

Prior to the FBI’s involvement, the incident was already under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. CNN previously reported that the NTSB’s investigation was focused on Hyundai-based equipment in the Dali’s engine room, although NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy has commented that the investigation could “take different roads” as it unfolds.

Baltimore’s mayor, Brandon M. Scott, has also retained two different law firms to conduct their own investigation into what led to the bridge collapse, the Post reported Monday.

The bridge collapse killed three construction workers and injured two others. Three other construction workers are currently missing and are presumed dead. Some estimate that rebuilding the bridge could cost as much as $800 million. The federal government has already given at least $60 million in emergency funds for initial cleanup efforts and to begin rebuilding the bridge, although additional funds are needed. The companies associated with the Dali previously asked a court to limit their liability in relation to the incident.

We also reached out to Synergy Marine and Grace Ocean Private Limited for comment and will update this story if they respond.

