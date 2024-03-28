A timeline of the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse

The first 12 hours of the disaster were pivotal moments for search and rescue as well as investigators examining what caused this tragic and catastrophic accident. We’ve put together as detailed a recounting of the moments leading up to and during the disaster as possible, using multiple sources and outlets to trace what exactly happened on Tuesday.
The Dali had just started a 27-day journey from Baltimore to Sri Lanka. The ship had a harbor pilot and their apprentice on board to shepherd the ship out of the harbor. The ship, which is 985 feet long and 158 feet wide, was traveling at eight knots, or a little over 9 miles per hour — standard speed for the harbor.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
3 / 19
1:25 A.M. - The Dali cargo ship goes dark
1:25 A.M. - The Dali cargo ship goes dark
Francis Scott Key Bridge
Subtitles
Off
English
Francis Scott Key Bridge
It is currently unclear why the Dali suffered a complete blackout, though the circumstances around the power loss are under investigation. Current theories include everything from poor maintenance aboard the vessel (the ship had propulsion issues months before the crash) to dirty fuel, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Advertisement
Within just six minutes before impact, cars are still moving across the bridge at this point, according to WBAL.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
4 / 19
1:26 A.M. - Lights Come Back On, Smoke Appears
1:26 A.M. - Lights Come Back On, Smoke Appears
Advertisement
This is likely when the ship’s backup generators came online (that thick plume of smoke being diesel smoke) but for some reason, propulsion was not engaged when the emergency power came on. The power dropped off again moments before impact.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
5 / 19
1:27 A.M. - Attempts To Stop, Mayday Call
1:27 A.M. - Attempts To Stop, Mayday Call
The harbor pilot had the Dali throw out its port anchor and turn hard left in order to slow the ship. When the ship failed to slow, the captain sent out a mayday and alerted first responders of the danger to the bridge. This message, as well as the quick actions by those on land, likely saved many more lives.
At eight knots, the ship was simply too large and going too fast to stop in time. There were just 90 seconds between mayday and collision for emergency crews to close the bridge to traffic. First responders were unable to move a road crew patching potholes off the bridge in time.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
8 / 19
1:28 A.M., 6 Seconds Later - Collapse
1:28 A.M., 6 Seconds Later - Collapse
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
9 / 19
1:40 A.M. - First Water Rescue Vehicle Dispatched
1:40 A.M. - First Water Rescue Vehicle Dispatched
CNN reports rescue work began almost immediately. The first few hours of rescue work was crucial considering the temperature of the water and the height of the bridge collapse. Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace confirmed the first boats were in the water just over ten minutes following the disaster. The cold water, quick current, rising tide, debris and general darkness hampered efforts to get divers in the water, however.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
10 / 19
1:50 A.M. - First Fire Unit Arrives
1:50 A.M. - First Fire Unit Arrives
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
11 / 19
3:07 A.M. - Baltimore Mayor Address Disaster
3:07 A.M. - Baltimore Mayor Address Disaster
Advertisement
Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott tweeted that rescue efforts were already well underway at the site some 90 minutes after the collapse.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
12 / 19
6 A.M. - Maryland Governor Declares State Of Emergency
6 A.M. - Maryland Governor Declares State Of Emergency
“My office is in close communication with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, and the Baltimore Fire Department as emergency personnel are on the scene following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
“I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration.
“We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety.
“We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy.”
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
13 / 19
6:49 A.M. - CNN Reports Two People Rescued From The Site
6:49 A.M. - CNN Reports Two People Rescued From The Site
The only survivors of the road work crew were picked up sometime before 7 a.m. One of the survivors was unharmed while the other was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but was released 12 hours later.
Advertisement
Federal response to the disaster is swift. The FBI is reportedly on scene before 7 as well.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
14 / 19
8:20 A.M. - FAA Restricts Air Travel Over Disaster Site
8:20 A.M. - FAA Restricts Air Travel Over Disaster Site
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
15 / 19
9:30 A.M. - National Transportation Safety Board Launches ‘Go Team’
9:30 A.M. - National Transportation Safety Board Launches ‘Go Team’
The NTSB’s “Go Team” brings together various experts in the various issues facing transportation disaster investigators in an area during a transportation crisis. The NTSB will led the investigation and coordinate the various law enforcement agencies in the coming weeks.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
16 / 19
10 A.M. - Gov. Moore Holds Press Conference
10 A.M. - Gov. Moore Holds Press Conference
The Governor told assembled reporters that the preliminary investigation was treating the crash as an accident. He also said that the bridge was “up to code” at the time of the incident. The National Bridge Inventory rated the Francis Scott Key Bridge as in “fair” condition as of May 2023, according to the Baltimore Banner:
A “fair condition” rating indicates “that all primary structural elements are sound but may have minor section loss, cracking, spalling or scour,” according to a manual used to interpret scores by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. On a scale of 0 to 9, with 9 being “excellent” and 0 being “failed condition,” the bridge earned a 5, one step above being deemed in “poor condition” and one below “satisfactory condition.”
Advertisement
At this time, rescuers are still searching for the six missing road crew workers in the wreckage.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
17 / 19
11:18 A.M. - The Port Of Baltimore Closes To Further Vessel Traffic
11:18 A.M. - The Port Of Baltimore Closes To Further Vessel Traffic
It’s unclear when the port, which is the ninth busiest port in the U.S., will reopen. Even less clear is when the 35,000 commuters who used this bridge every day will be able to cut across the river again.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
18 / 19
12:46 P.M. - President Biden Addresses Bridge Collapse
12:46 P.M. - President Biden Addresses Bridge Collapse
Biden tells reporters that there is no indication of terrorism. The president said the federal government will foot the bill of a new bridge, from CNN:
“It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge,” Biden said from the White House. “I expect the Congress to support my effort — this is going to take some time.”
Responding to a reporter who asked whether the company who owns the container vessel Dali, which collided with the bridge and caused the collapse, should pay for the bridge’s reconstruction, Biden said, “We’re not going to wait for that to happen.”
He continued, “I’ve directed my team to move heaven and earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible,” adding that the federal government will work “hand in hand” with the state of Maryland.
Advertisement
The president vows to visit Baltimore as soon as possible.