How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
A timeline of the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse

Business News

A timeline of the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse

We trace the first 12 hours of the disaster — from leaving port to promises to rebuild

By
Erin Marquis / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge following a collapse into the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The commuter bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship, causing vehicles to plunge into the water and halting shipping traffic at one of the most important ports on the US East Coast.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge following a collapse into the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The commuter bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship, causing vehicles to plunge into the water and halting shipping traffic at one of the most important ports on the US East Coast.
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

It’s been over 24 hours since the merchant vessel Dali struck a support pylon holding up the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland early Tuesday morning. The bridge collapsed, killing at least 6 people in the process. Their deaths are tragic losses, the disaster could have been much worse.

The first 12 hours of the disaster were pivotal moments for search and rescue as well as investigators examining what caused this tragic and catastrophic accident. We’ve put together as detailed a recounting of the moments leading up to and during the disaster as possible, using multiple sources and outlets to trace what exactly happened on Tuesday.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

12:28 A.M. - The Dali Unmoors From Port

12:28 A.M. - The Dali Unmoors From Port

Image for article titled A timeline of the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse
Image: Baltimore City Fire Departent

The Dali had just started a 27-day journey from Baltimore to Sri Lanka. The ship had a harbor pilot and their apprentice on board to shepherd the ship out of the harbor. The ship, which is 985 feet long and 158 feet wide, was traveling at eight knots, or a little over 9 miles per hour — standard speed for the harbor.

1:25 A.M. - The Dali cargo ship goes dark

1:25 A.M. - The Dali cargo ship goes dark

Francis Scott Key Bridge
Francis Scott Key Bridge

It is currently unclear why the Dali suffered a complete blackout, though the circumstances around the power loss are under investigation. Current theories include everything from poor maintenance aboard the vessel (the ship had propulsion issues months before the crash) to dirty fuel, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Within just six minutes before impact, cars are still moving across the bridge at this point, according to WBAL.

1:26 A.M. - Lights Come Back On, Smoke Appears

1:26 A.M. - Lights Come Back On, Smoke Appears

This is likely when the ship’s backup generators came online (that thick plume of smoke being diesel smoke) but for some reason, propulsion was not engaged when the emergency power came on. The power dropped off again moments before impact.

1:27 A.M. - Attempts To Stop, Mayday Call

1:27 A.M. - Attempts To Stop, Mayday Call

Image for article titled A timeline of the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse
Image: Baltimore City Fire Departent

The harbor pilot had the Dali throw out its port anchor and turn hard left in order to slow the ship. When the ship failed to slow, the captain sent out a mayday and alerted first responders of the danger to the bridge. This message, as well as the quick actions by those on land, likely saved many more lives.

1:27 A.M. - Bridge Closed To Traffic

1:27 A.M. - Bridge Closed To Traffic

2024/03/26 - Key Bridge Collapse - Maryland Transportation Authority Police Dispatch and Response
1:28 A.M. - Collision

1:28 A.M. - Collision

Image for article titled A timeline of the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse
Photo: Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu (Getty Images)

At eight knots, the ship was simply too large and going too fast to stop in time. There were just 90 seconds between mayday and collision for emergency crews to close the bridge to traffic. First responders were unable to move a road crew patching potholes off the bridge in time.

1:28 A.M., 6 Seconds Later - Collapse

1:28 A.M., 6 Seconds Later - Collapse

Image for article titled A timeline of the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images)
1:40 A.M. - First Water Rescue Vehicle Dispatched

1:40 A.M. - First Water Rescue Vehicle Dispatched

Image for article titled A timeline of the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse
Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu (Getty Images)

CNN reports rescue work began almost immediately. The first few hours of rescue work was crucial considering the temperature of the water and the height of the bridge collapse. Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace confirmed the first boats were in the water just over ten minutes following the disaster. The cold water, quick current, rising tide, debris and general darkness hampered efforts to get divers in the water, however.

1:50 A.M. - First Fire Unit Arrives

1:50 A.M. - First Fire Unit Arrives

Image for article titled A timeline of the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse
Photo: KENT NISHIMURA/AFP (Getty Images)
3:07 A.M. - Baltimore Mayor Address Disaster

3:07 A.M. - Baltimore Mayor Address Disaster

BALTIMORE, MD- March 26: The scene where a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD on March 26, 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD- March 26: The scene where a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD on March 26, 2024.
Photo: Photo by Carolyn Van Houten (Getty Images)
Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott tweeted that rescue efforts were already well underway at the site some 90 minutes after the collapse.

6 A.M. - Maryland Governor Declares State Of Emergency

6 A.M. - Maryland Governor Declares State Of Emergency

Image for article titled A timeline of the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse
Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post (Getty Images)





“My office is in close communication with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, and the Baltimore Fire Department as emergency personnel are on the scene following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

“I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration.

“We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety.

“We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy.”

6:49 A.M. - CNN Reports Two People Rescued From The Site

6:49 A.M. - CNN Reports Two People Rescued From The Site

BALTIMORE, MD- March 26: The scene where Singapore-flagged container vessel Dali crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD on March 26, 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD- March 26: The scene where Singapore-flagged container vessel Dali crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD on March 26, 2024.
Photo: Carolyn Van Houten (Getty Images)





The only survivors of the road work crew were picked up sometime before 7 a.m. One of the survivors was unharmed while the other was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but was released 12 hours later.

Federal response to the disaster is swift. The FBI is reportedly on scene before 7 as well.

8:20 A.M. - FAA Restricts Air Travel Over Disaster Site

8:20 A.M. - FAA Restricts Air Travel Over Disaster Site

BALTIMORE, MD - MARCH 26: Shown is a partially collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge following an early morning accident involving a container ship striking a support column on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Md.
BALTIMORE, MD - MARCH 26: Shown is a partially collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge following an early morning accident involving a container ship striking a support column on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Md.
Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post (Getty Images)
9:30 A.M. - National Transportation Safety Board Launches ‘Go Team’

9:30 A.M. - National Transportation Safety Board Launches 'Go Team'

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lies on top of the container ship Dali in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 27, 2024. Authorities in Baltimore were set to focus on expanding recovery efforts on March 27 after the cargo ship slammed into the bridge, causing it to collapse and leaving six people presumed dead. All six were members of a construction crew repairing potholes on the bridge when the structure fell into the Patapsco River at around 1:30 am (0530 GMT) on March 26.
The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lies on top of the container ship Dali in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 27, 2024. Authorities in Baltimore were set to focus on expanding recovery efforts on March 27 after the cargo ship slammed into the bridge, causing it to collapse and leaving six people presumed dead. All six were members of a construction crew repairing potholes on the bridge when the structure fell into the Patapsco River at around 1:30 am (0530 GMT) on March 26.
Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP (Getty Images)

The NTSB’s “Go Team” brings together various experts in the various issues facing transportation disaster investigators in an area during a transportation crisis. The NTSB will led the investigation and coordinate the various law enforcement agencies in the coming weeks.

10 A.M. - Gov. Moore Holds Press Conference

10 A.M. - Gov. Moore Holds Press Conference

Cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 27, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Two survivors were pulled from the Patapsco River and six missing people are presumed dead after the Coast Guard called off search and rescue efforts. A work crew was fixing potholes on the bridge, which is used by roughly 30,000 people each day, when the ship struck at around 1:30am on Tuesday morning. The accident has temporarily closed the Port of Baltimore, one of the largest and busiest on the East Coast of the U.S.
Cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 27, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Two survivors were pulled from the Patapsco River and six missing people are presumed dead after the Coast Guard called off search and rescue efforts. A work crew was fixing potholes on the bridge, which is used by roughly 30,000 people each day, when the ship struck at around 1:30am on Tuesday morning. The accident has temporarily closed the Port of Baltimore, one of the largest and busiest on the East Coast of the U.S.
Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

The Governor told assembled reporters that the preliminary investigation was treating the crash as an accident. He also said that the bridge was “up to code” at the time of the incident. The National Bridge Inventory rated the Francis Scott Key Bridge as in “fair” condition as of May 2023, according to the Baltimore Banner:

A “fair condition” rating indicates “that all primary structural elements are sound but may have minor section loss, cracking, spalling or scour,” according to a manual used to interpret scores by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. On a scale of 0 to 9, with 9 being “excellent” and 0 being “failed condition,” the bridge earned a 5, one step above being deemed in “poor condition” and one below “satisfactory condition.”﻿

At this time, rescuers are still searching for the six missing road crew workers in the wreckage.

11:18 A.M. - The Port Of Baltimore Closes To Further Vessel Traffic

11:18 A.M. - The Port Of Baltimore Closes To Further Vessel Traffic

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen in the background of the on-ramp to the bridge on March 27, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Two survivors were pulled from the Patapsco River and six missing people are presumed dead after the Coast Guard called off rescue efforts. A work crew was fixing potholes on the bridge, which is used by roughly 30,000 people each day, when the ship struck at around 1:30am on Tuesday morning. The accident has temporarily closed the Port of Baltimore, one of the largest and busiest on the East Coast of the U.S.
The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen in the background of the on-ramp to the bridge on March 27, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Two survivors were pulled from the Patapsco River and six missing people are presumed dead after the Coast Guard called off rescue efforts. A work crew was fixing potholes on the bridge, which is used by roughly 30,000 people each day, when the ship struck at around 1:30am on Tuesday morning. The accident has temporarily closed the Port of Baltimore, one of the largest and busiest on the East Coast of the U.S.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images (Getty Images)

It’s unclear when the port, which is the ninth busiest port in the U.S., will reopen. Even less clear is when the 35,000 commuters who used this bridge every day will be able to cut across the river again.

12:46 P.M. - President Biden Addresses Bridge Collapse

12:46 P.M. - President Biden Addresses Bridge Collapse

The cargo ship Dali is shown after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. According to reports, rescuers are still searching for multiple people, while two survivors have been pulled from the Patapsco River. A work crew was fixing potholes on the bridge, which is used by roughly 30,000 people each day, when the ship struck at around 1:30am on Tuesday morning. The accident has temporarily closed the Port of Baltimore, one of the largest and busiest on the East Coast of the U.S.
The cargo ship Dali is shown after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. According to reports, rescuers are still searching for multiple people, while two survivors have been pulled from the Patapsco River. A work crew was fixing potholes on the bridge, which is used by roughly 30,000 people each day, when the ship struck at around 1:30am on Tuesday morning. The accident has temporarily closed the Port of Baltimore, one of the largest and busiest on the East Coast of the U.S.
Photo: Kena Betancur (Getty Images)

Biden tells reporters that there is no indication of terrorism. The president said the federal government will foot the bill of a new bridge, from CNN:

“It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge,” Biden said from the White House. “I expect the Congress to support my effort — this is going to take some time.”

Responding to a reporter who asked whether the company who owns the container vessel Dali, which collided with the bridge and caused the collapse, should pay for the bridge’s reconstruction, Biden said, “We’re not going to wait for that to happen.”

He continued, “I’ve directed my team to move heaven and earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible,” adding that the federal government will work “hand in hand” with the state of Maryland.﻿

The president vows to visit Baltimore as soon as possible.

