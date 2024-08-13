Bank branches are disappearing. These are the banks with the most you can still visit IRL

Many major banks are closing down their physical branches in favor of digital offerings, a process that was accelerated during the pandemic as online banking became a necessity rather than a convenience. The trend has continued since then.



In the first quarter of 2024, the US banking industry recorded 229 net branch closings, up from just 59 a quarter earlier, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That comes off of more than 2,400 bank branch closures in 2023 — still a sizable figure, but a considerable slow down from what S&P called “record-shattering” closures during the pandemic.

“Banks have recognized that their physical footprint does not need to be as large today,” Nathan Stovall, head of financial institutions research at S&P Global Market Intelligence told The Wall Street Journal. “As revenue pressures persist, banks likely will continue to shrink branch networks.”

It’s not all doom and gloom, though: PNC and JPMorgan Chase have both embarked on efforts to add branches, particularly serving smaller cities and less connected communities within the U.S.

And it’s likely that the closures won’t continue forever: As large banks get rid of overlaps in their service and pare down their offerings, “the opening-to-closing ratio of branches will continue to flatten over time,” Paul Davis, CEO of advisory firm Bank Slate, said.

