10 of the biggest U.S. bank failures of the last decade

Earlier this year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of looming bank failures. The issue has become particularly pertinent for smaller and medium-sized institutions that bear an even bigger brunt of higher-for-longer interest rates and commercial real estate troubles than their global counterparts.



Advertisement

Despite there having been just one bank failure so far this year, fears have naturally remained heightened after last year’s regional banking crisis and ongoing red flags from New York Community Bank, a massive regional bank with $112.9 billion of assets.

The bigger the institution that falls, the bigger the ripple effects on customers, the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC), and the banking sector as a whole.

Check out the 10 largest bank failures of the last decade based on the dollar-value of assets at each collapsed bank, according to data from the FDIC.