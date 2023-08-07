The top 7 highest-grossing films directed by women

Barbillion

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has already raked in $1 billion globally, and counting

By
Julia Malleck
Two girls stand in front of a Barbie poster on the side of a building in Japan.
A Barbie poster in Tokyo.
Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon (Reuters)

Barbie has brought out the plastic (and Warner Bros. thinks it’s fantastic). The Greta Gerwig-directed movie sailed past the $1 billion mark in global box office sales going into its third weekend. The new milestone, dubbed the “Barbillion,” also makes Gerwig the first woman to notch up over $1 billion in worldwide gross sales as a solo director.

Margot Robbie, the star of Barbie and one of its producers, certainly seemed to know that a record-breaking movie was in the making. “I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!” she said in a recent interview with Collider.

But Barbie isn’t the only film directed by a woman to rake in the big bucks—in fact, it could be poised to oustrip the current record holders. Here’s a look at the seven top-grossing films directed by a woman.

7. Brave (2012)

Mark Andrews (L) and Brenda Chapman (R) strike a pose with their Oscar for best animated feature film for "Brave."
Brave co-directors Mark Andrews (L) and Brenda Chapman (R).
Photo: Mike Blake (Reuters)

Directors: Brenda Chapman and Mark Andrews

Worldwide gross: $538,983,207

6. The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Movie seen in silhouette in front of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves poster in the movie Matrix Reloaded
Photo: Claro Cortes IV (Reuters)

Directors: Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Worldwide gross: $741,847,937

5. Wonder Woman (2017)

Director Patty Jenkins (C) accepts an award and delivers a speech, with actor Gal Gadot standing in the background (L)
Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins accepts an award.
Photo: Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

Director: Patty Jenkins

Worldwide gross: $822,854,286

4. Barbie (2023)

Director Greta Gerwig posing at the Barbie premiere.
Director Greta Gerwig on the pink carpet.
Photo: Maja Smiejkowska (Reuters)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Worldwide gross: $1,031,500,000 (and counting)

3. Captain Marvel (2019)

Co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck pose at the premiere for the movie "Captain Marvel" on the red carpet.
Captain Marvel co-directors Ryan Fleck (L) and Anna Boden (R).
Photo: Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

Directors: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Worldwide gross: $1,131,416,446

2. Frozen (2013)

Co-directors Chris Buck (L) andJennifer Lee (C), and producer Peter Del Vecho (R) pose with their awards for best animated feature film for "Frozen" at the 86th Academy Awards
Frozen co-directors Chris Buck (L) and Jennifer Lee (C), and producer Peter Del Vecho (R).
Photo: Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

Directors: Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck

Worldwide gross: $1,284,540,518

1. Frozen II (2019)

Director Jennifer Lee poses at the premiere for the film "Frozen II" next to three actors dressed as Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.
Frozen II co-director Jennifer Lee poses on the red carpet.
Photo: Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

Directors: Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck

Worldwide gross: $1,453,683,476

