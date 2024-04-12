There's a new $6,000-a-flight airline for dogs and of course it's called Bark Air

A lot of people leave their dogs behind when they get on an airplane to go somewhere. The flying experience can be unnerving for dogs: Crates, injuries or worse, outright bans in some cases. Offering an alternative, the people at popular dog subscription company BarkBox have unveiled a service called Bark Air.
“Too often, dogs are denied travel, confined to a duffle bag, or endure the stress of flying in cargo,” the company said in a release. “Recognizing these challenges, and the increasing demand for an accessible solution, Bark Air presents a more fun – and humane – option for dogs traveling with their two-legged human companions.”
Perks for pooches on Bark Air include:
🐶 A “Dogs Fly First” flight prep with calming pheromones, music, and dog-friendly colors
🐶 Calming treats, noise-canceling ear muffs, and calming jackets
🐶 A private check-in process that allows dogs to show up 45 minutes before takeoff with no need to go through TSA checkpoints
Unlike heaven, however, Bark Air is not for all dogs — or any human companions under 18. The planes and the pups aboard will only be flying between small private airports in New York, Los Angeles, and London. And the flights cost $12,000 roundtrip, or $6,000 one-way ($8,000 between New York and London).
A Bark Air representative told Quartz the planes will be Gulfstream G5s or similar aircraft operated by the private jet company Talon Air.
On the Bark Air website, there’s a Frequently Asked Questions section in which the answers are purportedly provided by a tiny white floofy thing named Amelia, who serves as canine flying officer. Naturally, the price tag comes up. The answer sounds like something you’d hear from a daschund named Karl Barx.
“Money is a construct developed by humans as a means of alienating the worker from the fruits of their labor,” the company says.