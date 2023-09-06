Barnes & Noble Education: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 86 cents per share.

The operator of book stores on college campuses posted revenue of $264.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.21. A year ago, they were trading at $2.72.

