Bed Bath & Beyond missed earnings expectations a week after the company warned of potential bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond stock price rallied on Tuesday (Jan. 10) despite the company’s earnings results showing wider-than-expected losses, further raising the possibility of the struggling retail giant filing for bankruptcy in the coming months. The company reported a net loss of $393 million, after projecting just $386 million last week.
CEO Sue Gove said the company was considering all options to get earnings back on track, including a pivot away from Bed Bath & Beyond branded merchandise, focusing instead on selling home goods manufactured by better-known national brands. Gove also announced the company plans to close 150 of its lower-performing stores in order to cut operating costs.
Gove hinted at further investments in online retail, highlighting the company’s attempt to offer same-day shipping and contactless pickup services on their website. In-store sales declined by 32% in the third quarter, a trend that began during the pandemic. The company also reported a $1.3 billion decline in net sales in the third quarter, roughly 33% down from the previous quarter.
The Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock went up 21% after the earnings report was released on Tuesday morning as investors speculated the company might be a target for acquisition. Last week, initial reports that the company was exploring bankruptcy caused the stock to decline by 30%. The company’s shares have been on a wild ride since becoming a target of social media-coordinated retail investors as part of the so-called meme stock phenomenon. The stock earned record gains in the past two years before plunging 80% at the end of 2022.
Charted: BBBY’s wild year on the stock market
Canon Wireless Crafting Photo Printer
Print from all your favorite devices
Print easily from your computer, and SD card or even from your phone using the Canon printer app. It’s equipped with an automatic document feeder to make scanning multipage documents a breeze.
A timeline of Bed Bath & Beyond’s downfall
October 2019: Bed Bath & Beyond taps Mark Tritton, Target’s former chief of merchandising, as CEO. BBBY price soars 21% on the news, reaching over $50 per share.
April 2020: BBBY stock falls below $4 per share as the covid-19 pandemic causes a moratorium on in-store shopping.
June 2021: BBBY stock jumps as much as 30% part of the ‘meme stock’ phenomenon after most covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
March 2022: Chewy billionaire Ryan Cohen (who became GameStop chairperson after getting behind the meme stock rally) buys a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath and Beyond, outlining a roadmap to restore the brand’s credibility.
June 2022: Tritton is fired as CEO after sales plunge by 25% in the first quarter of 2022. Current CEO Sue Gove takes over.
August 2022: BBBY stock jumps over 70% in a single day, even as sales and profits continue to slide. Later in the month, a shareholder sues the company, accusing its CFO Gustavo Arnal of conspiring with Cohen in a pump-and-dump scheme. Arnal dies by suicide a few weeks later.
January 2023: Bed Bath & Beyond ends 2022 with over $1 billion in debt and floats the possibility of declaring bankruptcy in the coming months.
Related stories:
🛏️ Bed Bath and Beyond tried decluttering and shoppers rebelled
🏦 Everything you need to know about bankruptcy
🛀 Bed Bath & Beyond is ready to use its meme stock status to fundraise