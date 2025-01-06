Look inside the $68 million mansion that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez can't sell

The $68 million California mansion that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez purchased together after their marriage has been stuck on the market for six months, following the couple’s decision to divorce.

Advertisement

Affleck and Lopez initially purchased the massive Beverly Hills property – nicknamed Crestview Manor – for $60 million in 2023. The 38,000 square foot Georgian mansion has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, and an elevator. Additional amenities include parking for 80, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse.

But Crestview Manor’s true crown jewel might be its massive sports complex. Inside the mansion, residents have access to basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, and a bar. Outside, there is a zero-edge swimming pool and thick hedges on the 5.2 acre lot, overlooking a canyon view.

When Affleck and Lopez put their home on the market last summer, it prompted tabloid headlines and speculation that their decades-long, on-again, off-again romance was, in fact, off again. The speculation proved correct — which could contribute to their struggles selling the property.

“You don’t want to advertise it’s a divorce,” Lisa Lippman, an associate broker at Brown Harris Stevens, told Curbed in June 2024. “Buyers assume sellers are desperate. It’s not always true, but there is often a timeline imposed by the court, like two years.”

Affleck and Lopez first dated in the early 2000s, eventually getting engaged in 2002. The couple broke off their engagement in early 2004 and both subsequently married other people. In 2021, they reunited after almost two decades apart. They got engaged for a second time in April 2022 and got married that July. The pair separated last April and Lopez filed for divorce in August.

Check out Affleck and Lopez’s spectacular, multi-million dollar mansion.