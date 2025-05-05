8 Berkshire Hathaway companies that Warren Buffett is handing over to Greg Abel

Warren Buffett announced Saturday that he will retire as Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) CEO at the end of 2025 and hand the reins to Greg Abel, a transition that’s long been expected given that Buffett publicly named Abel as his successor in 2021.

Buffett, 94, will stay on as Berkshire’s board chair.

While the move was expected, it comes as a jolt given the Oracle of Omaha’s legendary run as the head of the $1.1 trillion conglomerate.

Abel, 62, first joined Berkshire in 2000. He has steadily climbed the ranks and has been the vice chairman of Berkshire’s non-insurance companies since 2018. The companies he oversees reported $5 billion in earnings in the first quarter of 2025, according to CNN.

Buffett has been hyping Abel as his heir apparent for years, telling CNBC in 2023 that Abel “does all the work, and I take all the bows.” Buffett added, “He’s a big improvement on me, but don’t tell anybody.”

Now, Abel will be the CEO of a multinational conglomerate that has subsidiaries in industries across food, retail, transportation, and more. Here are eight of the biggest companies Abel will oversee when he takes over at the end of the year.