Berkshire Hathaway employee finally wins Warren Buffet's $1 million March Madness bracket

"I feel good that we sort of hit the sweet spot on this one,” Warren Buffett said of the winner.

Ben Kesslen
Photo: Jason Miller / Stringer (Getty Images)
A Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A+0.23%) employee has finally won Warren Buffet’s $1 million jackpot for the company’s March Madness bracket.

The employee, who was not named, works for a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary called FlightSafety International. The worker won the jackpot for correctly guessing 31 of the 32 first-round games, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I feel good that we sort of hit the sweet spot on this one,” Buffett told The Wall Street Journal (NWS0.00%).

While 12 contestants ultimately got 31 of the 32 games right, the winner lasted the longest without making a mistake. The 11 others each received $100,000.

“I don’t follow sports like I used to,” Buffett, 94, admitted. “I hope I haven’t forgotten as much about business as I’ve forgotten about sports.”

Buffet previously told the Jounral he adjusted the rules to make it easier for someone to win.

“I’m getting older,” he said earlier this month. “I want to give away a million dollars to somebody while I’m still around as chairman.”