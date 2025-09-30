The best airline rewards credit cards
Here's an overview of the leading airline rewards credit cards for luxury and casual travelers alike
Americans made more travel plans in 2025 than they did in the five years prior. With wanderlust on the upswing, it might pay to get the right travel rewards credit card.
These cards let you earn miles and points toward future purchases. They also come with perks like free checked bags and priority boarding, making travel cheaper and more convenient.
Let's take a look at some top travel reward credit cards. Which is best for you depends on factors like your preferred airline, travel frequency, and whether you can pay your balance each month to avoid paying interest.
American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp Card
Alfred GF via Pexels
This card nixes the annual fee but retains a solid rewards structure for American Airlines flyers.
- Annual fee: No fee.
- Earning flexibility: Earn miles on every purchase. Get bonus miles on qualified purchases at grocery stores.
- Top travel perks: Save on in-flight food and beverage purchases.
- Redemption options: Redeem for flights with American Airlines and partners, cabin upgrades, car rentals and hotels.
- Ideal user: American Airlines loyalists who don't want an annual fee.
- Extra value: No mileage cap.
Wells Fargo Autograph Journey Visa
Jonathan Cooper via Unsplash
This option from Wells Fargo offers flexible travel rewards.
- Annual fee: Low fee.
- Earning flexibility: Earn bonus miles on hotel, airline, and travel purchases and 1x miles on everything else.
- Top travel perks: Get annual statement credits for airline purchases.
- Redemption options: Redeem to cover purchases, as cash back credit, or for gift cards. Points can transfer to several loyalty programs.
- Ideal user: Casual travelers without a preferred airline or hotel.
- Extra value: No foreign transaction fees and automatic travel coverage.
Chase Sapphire Reserve
Mary West via Unsplash
This premium travel rewards card offers plenty of perks for luxury travelers.
- Annual fee: Premium, high fee.
- Earning flexibility: Earn bonus points on travel booked through Chase Travel, direct-booked hotels and flights, and worldwide dining. Earn 1x points on everything else,
- Top travel perks: Get annual travel and hotel credits.
- Redemption options: Redeem for cash back, gift cards, or experiences through Chase's Ultimate Rewards or Travel portals.
- Ideal user: Luxury travelers without preferred airlines or hotels.
- Extra value: Up to $1,500 in annual lifestyle statement credits.
Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card
Miguel Ángel Sanz via Unsplash
This option is great for Delta regulars who want to convert frequent boarding passes into rewards.
- Annual fee: Mid-range fee.
- Earning flexibility: Earn bonus miles at restaurants and supermarkets and when spending with Delta. Earn 1x miles on other purchases.
- Top travel perks: Enjoy savings on in-flight purchases, stay credits on eligible bookings each year, and a free checked bag on each flight.
- Redemption options: Redeem on Delta purchases, experiences, and shopping, or transfer to partner loyalty programs like Starbucks.
- Ideal user: Delta loyalists who travel regularly.
- Extra value: Priority boarding and travel protections when you book with your card.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
Mihis Alex via Pexels
This flexible cash-back card works well for travelers who prioritize simplicity and savings.
- Annual fee: No fee.
- Earning flexibility: Earn bonus cash back on dining, drugstore, and travel purchases. Earn 1.5% cash back on everything else.
- Top travel perks: Get coverage for auto rentals and trip cancellation when you pay for a trip with this card.
- Redemption options: Redeem as cash back statement credits.
- Ideal user: Travelers who prefer cash back over miles.
- Extra value: Complimentary memberships with partners like DoorDash.
Capital One Venture X Rewards Card
Connor Danylenko via Pexels
Capital One offers a strong choice if you want premium perks and lounge access without being tied to a specific airline.
- Annual fee: Premium, high fee.
- Earning flexibility: Earn bonus miles on travel purchases and extra bonus miles on hotel and rental cars when you book through Capital One Travel. Earn 2x miles on other everyday purchases.
- Top travel perks: Gain access to Capital One and Priority Pass Lounges and enjoy experience credits when you stay with qualified hotels.
- Redemption options: Cover travel expenses directly through Capital One's booking platform or transfer miles to 15+ partner loyalty programs.
- Ideal user: Casual or business travelers who use multiple travel loyalty programs.
- Extra value: Complimentary PRIOR subscription.
Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card
Adrienn via Pexels
If you fly Delta regularly and want premium rewards that maximize your Medallion status, this card is a good option.
- Annual fee: Premium, high fee.
- Earning flexibility: Earn 1x to 3x miles on purchases, with higher earnings for Delta flights and hotel stays.
- Top travel perks: Get Resy credits on eligible restaurant purchases, annual Delta stay credits, and rideshare credits.
- Redemption options: Redeem on Delta purchases, experiences, and shopping, or transfer to partner loyalty programs.
- Ideal user: Luxury travelers who prefer Delta and enjoy dining out or nightlife.
- Extra value: $1 Medallion Qualification Dollar for each $10 of purchases.
Platinum Card From American Express
DΛVΞ GΛRCIΛ via Pexels
This iconic rewards card is ideal for international travelers who like flexible redemption options.
- Annual fee: Premium, high fee.
- Earning flexibility: Earn bonus points on flights and hotels when you book via AmexTravel.com and 1x points on other purchases.
- Top travel perks: Enjoy an airline fee and hotel credit each year on top of other travel benefits.
- Redemption options: Redeem on travel booked via AmexTravel.com or transfer points to most airline or hotel rewards programs.
- Ideal user: Luxury travelers who like flexible rewards.
- Extra value: Annual credits with partners like Walmart+.
The New United Gateway Card
Pascal Borener via Pexels
Avoid the annual fee and earn plentiful perks when you fly with United often.
- Annual fee: No fee.
- Earning flexibility: Earn bonus miles when you use the card to book United Flights, United Hotels stays, or other eligible travel purchases, and 1x miles on everything else.
- Top travel perks: Earn free checked bags and save on United in-flight and Club premium drink purchases via cash-back credits.
- Redemption options: Use miles to book United-operated flights or upgrade flights without blackout restrictions.
- Ideal user: United loyalists who don't want to pay an annual fee.
- Extra value: Miles don't expire.
Citi Strata Elite Card
RDNE Stock project via Pexels
This high-end travel card offers opportunities to earn points and unique statement credits to help you maximize travel experiences.
- Annual fee: High, premium fee.
- Earning flexibility: Earn bonus points on travel booked through cititravel.com and spending at restaurants. Earn 1.5x points on other purchases.
- Top travel perks: Get up to $1,500 in statement credits on qualified spending with certain travel brands.
- Redemption options: Use points to book travel through Citi Travel, purchase gift cards, or get cash back. Transfer points to select partner travel rewards programs.
- Ideal user: Luxury travelers who prioritize perks and statement credits.
- Extra value: Ability to earn PriorityPass Select membership.