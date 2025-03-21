Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first-class

Travel

These airlines give passengers the ultimate luxury experience in the sky

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first-class
Image: Lufthansa

If you’re looking for the ultimate luxury flying experience and want to ball out on first class, you should make sure you get your money’s worth. That’s important because not all first-class cabins are created equal.

Enter Skytrax and its World Airline Awards, which ranks the best first-class airlines.

It compiled a list of the best first-class experiences, with lie-flat seats, champagne, gourmet meals, luxury toiletries, and attentive service.

Continue reading to see which airlines were ranked the 10 best:

#10: Etihad Airways

#10: Etihad Airways

Image for article titled The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first-class
Screenshot: Etihad Airways
#9: Cathay Pacific Airways

#9: Cathay Pacific Airways

Image for article titled The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first-class
Photo: Cathay Pacific
#8: Saudia

#8: Saudia

Image for article titled The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first-class
Photo: Saudia
#7: Japan Airlines

#7: Japan Airlines

Image for article titled The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first-class
Screenshot: Japan Airlines
#6: Lufthansa

#6: Lufthansa

Image for article titled The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first-class
Image: Lufthansa
#5: ANA All Nippon Airways

#5: ANA All Nippon Airways

Image for article titled The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first-class
Photo: Bryan Bedder / Stringer (Getty Images)
#4: Swiss International Air Lines

#4: Swiss International Air Lines

Image for article titled The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first-class
Photo: Swiss International Air Lines
#3: Emirates

#3: Emirates

Image for article titled The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first-class
Photo: Emirates
#2: Air France

#2: Air France

Image for article titled The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first-class
Screenshot: Air France
#1: Singapore Airlines

#1: Singapore Airlines

Image for article titled The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first-class
Screenshot: Singapore Airlines
