Airlines

These are the 10 best airlines in the world this year

Skytrax has a new entrant into the top decile, and none of them are in the same spot as they were last year

By
Melvin Backman
Photo: Richard Baker/In Pictures (Getty Images)

The airport and airline ratings service Skytrax has released its latest ranking of the world’s best airlines. Based on customer surveys conducted in six languages, the roundup judges carriers in a broad array of categories that includes “cabin presence through flight,” “boarding efficiency,” and “cabin comfort & amenities.” The list has almost all the same names as last year’s, with the exception of Korean Air, which fell out of the top 10 and was replaced by a new entrant. However, none of the airlines are in the same places they were last year.

Click through to find out which airlines are the world’s best.

10. Swiss International Air Lines

10. Swiss International Air Lines

Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

Last year, it was ranked no. 12.

9. Air France

9. Air France

Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Last year, it was ranked no. 7.

8. EVA Air

8. EVA Air

Photo: Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Last year, it was ranked no. 9.

7. Turkish Airlines

7. Turkish Airlines

Photo: Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio (Getty Images)

Last year, it was ranked no. 6.

6. Japan Airlines

6. Japan Airlines

Photo: Charly Triballeu/AFP (Getty Images)

Last year, it was ranked no. 5. This year it was also given the “World’s Best Premium Economy Class” award.

5. Cathay Pacific Airways

5. Cathay Pacific Airways

Photo: JoanValls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Last year, it was ranked no. 8. This year it was also given the “World’s Best Economy Class” and “World’s Cleanest Airline” awards.

4. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. ANA All Nippon Airways

Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

Last year, it was ranked no. 3. This year it was also given the “World’s Best Airport Services” award.

3. Emirates

3. Emirates

Photo: Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio (Getty Images)

Last year, it was ranked no. 4. This year it was also given the “World’s Best Inflight Entertainment” award.

2. Singapore Airlines

2. Singapore Airlines

Photo: Urbanandsport/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Last year, it was ranked no. 1. This year it was also given the “World’s Best First Class” and “World’s Best Cabin Crew” awards.

1. Qatar Airways

1. Qatar Airways

Photo: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Last year, it was ranked no. 2. This year it was also given the “World’s Best Business Class” award.

