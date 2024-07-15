Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Go inside the most exclusive airport lounges in America

Travel

Go inside the most exclusive airport lounges in America

Airlines and credit card companies now strive to make the airport a part of a traveler’s vacation experience

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Go inside the most exclusive airport lounges in America
Image: Delta

The stated goal of the Delta One Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport is to ensure that a traveler’s “journey begins before [they] leave the ground.”

While airports have long offered quieter lounges, with better amenities, for premium guests, lounges like the Delta One offer clientele a step beyond the typical airport oasis. Airlines and credit card companies now strive to make the airport part of a traveler’s vacation experience – instead of simply a place to wait for their flight to take off.

“Our teams have spared no detail to ensure Delta One Lounge guests receive a truly memorable experience,” said Claude Roussel, Vice President – Delta Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience, in a statement, ahead of the facility’s late June launch.

“We want our guests to feel the difference here; moreover, we want them to feel welcomed and valued from the moment they step through the door.”

The lounge is open to same day departing or arriving Delta One ticketed passengers, Delta 360 Members with first class tickets and people with same-day departing or connecting flights with certain affiliated airlines. Eligible guests are also allowed to bring immediate family members or companions for a $100 fee.

The Delta One Lounge pays tribute to its home city with an art-deco bar reminiscent of Radio City Music Hall and a dining area that pulls design elements from New York’s beloved delicatessen counters.

“The penny-round ceiling over the food counter is a hat-tip to the original JFK terminal, designed by famed architect Eero Saarinen. The iconic overlapping strands of the Brooklyn Bridge provided inspiration for the suspended lighting fixture in the dining room,” the airline explained in a statement.

“These unique design touches create a space that is like no other: one that is modern while rooted in the city’s past.”

Read on to learn more about the most luxurious airport lounges in the United States.

United Polaris Lounge (various locations)

United Polaris Lounge (various locations)

Image for article titled Go inside the most exclusive airport lounges in America
Image: United Airlines

United Airlines travelers at six airports have the option to unwind and refresh in the airline’s Polaris Lounges – so long as they’ve booked a corresponding flight package. Each lounge offers “spa-like shower facilities,” private rest areas and a choice of a sit down meal or a full buffet. The spaces are meticulously designed to match their airport – for example, the Chicago O’Hare International Airport facility features an art installation designed to pay tribute to the Windy City’s night sky.

Capital One Lounges (various locations)

Capital One Lounges (various locations)

Image for article titled Go inside the most exclusive airport lounges in America
Image: Capital One

Eligible Venture X and Venture X Business cardholders can access the Capital One Lounges at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport and Dulles International Airport.

Each lounge offers unique amenities including Peloton bikes at DFW, semi private work areas at Dulles and relaxation rooms designed to simulate the night sky in Denver. Each airport has locally brewed beers, signature cocktails and small plate dining stations.

American Airlines/British Airways Joint Lounges (JFK)

American Airlines/British Airways Joint Lounges (JFK)

Image for article titled Go inside the most exclusive airport lounges in America
Image: American Airlines

The joint American Airlines/British Airways lounges at John F. Kennedy International Airport evoke the spirits of both countries through their three themed premium spaces. Named after neighborhoods that exist in both London and New York – SoHo, Greenwich and Chelsea – access to each lounge is contingent upon guests’ American Airlines Advantage status and the ticket they purchased for their travels.

The Chelsea features a champagne bar and a fireside lounge; the SoHo boasts a library and special sleeping area and the Greenwich has a premium wine table and a self-service cocktail bar.

Reserve Suites by Chase (LGA)

Reserve Suites by Chase (LGA)

Image for article titled Go inside the most exclusive airport lounges in America
Image: Chase

Secluded in the Chase Sapphire Lounge at LaGuardia International Airport, there are three special suites that Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can book for themselves and their guests – for a fee that runs between $2,200 and $3,000 per three hour booking.

Upon entering the private rooms, guests are greeted with a signature caviar dish and a selection of Parcelle wines. The suites resemble a high-end hotel, complete with a full bathroom, a bar, and a television with gaming consoles.

PS (LAX/ATL)

PS (LAX/ATL)

Image for article titled Go inside the most exclusive airport lounges in America
Image: P/S

High profile guests at Los Angeles International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport can go a step beyond a simple airport lounge through P/S – formerly known as the Private Suite.

“PS is not at the airport, it is a ‘back door’ to the airport,” the service’s website explains. Guests enter a special terminal, separate from the traffic and crowds of a normal airport, where they undergo private TSA and Customs screenings, before being driven directly to their flights.

While waiting for their flights to take off, guests have access to several high-quality amenities including restaurant-quality meals, spa treatments and access to both private suites and a luxurious salon. P/S offers two membership options, with the priciest package going for $4,850 a year plus additional fees for the lounge’s amenities.

