Go inside the most exclusive airport lounges in America

The stated goal of the Delta One Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport is to ensure that a traveler’s “journey begins before [they] leave the ground.”

While airports have long offered quieter lounges, with better amenities, for premium guests, lounges like the Delta One offer clientele a step beyond the typical airport oasis. Airlines and credit card companies now strive to make the airport part of a traveler’s vacation experience – instead of simply a place to wait for their flight to take off.

“Our teams have spared no detail to ensure Delta One Lounge guests receive a truly memorable experience,” said Claude Roussel, Vice President – Delta Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience, in a statement, ahead of the facility’s late June launch.

“We want our guests to feel the difference here; moreover, we want them to feel welcomed and valued from the moment they step through the door.”

The lounge is open to same day departing or arriving Delta One ticketed passengers, Delta 360 Members with first class tickets and people with same-day departing or connecting flights with certain affiliated airlines. Eligible guests are also allowed to bring immediate family members or companions for a $100 fee.

The Delta One Lounge pays tribute to its home city with an art-deco bar reminiscent of Radio City Music Hall and a dining area that pulls design elements from New York’s beloved delicatessen counters.

“The penny-round ceiling over the food counter is a hat-tip to the original JFK terminal, designed by famed architect Eero Saarinen. The iconic overlapping strands of the Brooklyn Bridge provided inspiration for the suspended lighting fixture in the dining room,” the airline explained in a statement.

“These unique design touches create a space that is like no other: one that is modern while rooted in the city’s past.”

