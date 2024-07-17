The 10 best airports in America right now

Deciding the quality of an airport can be a qualitative judgement, but the travel website Association of Passenger Rights Advocates makes a go of formalizing the process. Once a year it puts out a ranking of airports worldwide. Though Bloomberg reports that in this year’s edition only one American airport made the top 10 globally, there were 10 U.S. airports among the top 50. They were assigned a score out of 10 that was determined by a combination of how often their flights were on-time, what the people who fly through them thought of them, and how good their shops and restaurants are.

