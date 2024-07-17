Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 best airports in America right now

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Air and Space

The 10 best airports in America right now

Only one is a top 10 airport worldwide, but these are the best the U.S. has to offer

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A painting of an airport
A painting of an airport
Illustration: Celyn/Ikon Images (AP)

Deciding the quality of an airport can be a qualitative judgement, but the travel website Association of Passenger Rights Advocates makes a go of formalizing the process. Once a year it puts out a ranking of airports worldwide. Though Bloomberg reports that in this year’s edition only one American airport made the top 10 globally, there were 10 U.S. airports among the top 50. They were assigned a score out of 10 that was determined by a combination of how often their flights were on-time, what the people who fly through them thought of them, and how good their shops and restaurants are.

Advertisement

Click through to see which airports landed where.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

10. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Global Rank: 44

The Austin, Texas airport had an overall score of 7.95 out of 10. Its on-time-performance score was a 7.7. Its customer opinion score was an 8.2. Its food-and-shops score was an 8.5.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

9. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu (HNL)

9. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu (HNL)

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Photo: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Global Rank: 37

The Honolulu, Hawai’i airport had an overall score of 7.99 out of 10. Its on-time-performance score was an 8.1. Its customer opinion score was an 8. Its food-and-shops score was a 7.6.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

8. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

8. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Photo: Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Global Rank: 30

The Charlotte, North Carolina airport had an overall score of 8.03 out of 10. Its on-time-performance score was a 7.9. Its customer opinion score was an 8.2. Its food-and-shops score was an 8.4.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

7. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

7. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Sky Harbor International Airport
Sky Harbor International Airport
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)

Global Rank: 21

The Phoenix, Arizona airport had an overall score of 8.1 out of 10. Its on-time-performance score was an 8. Its customer opinion score was an 8. Its food-and-shops score was a 7.6.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

6. Nashville International Airport (BNA)

6. Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Nashville international Airport
Nashville international Airport
Photo: George Walker IV (AP)

Global Rank: 18

The Nashville, Tennessee airport had an overall score of 8.17 out of 10. Its on-time-performance score was a 7.8. Its customer opinion score was an 8.9. Its food-and-shops score was an 8.5.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

5. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)

Global Rank: 17

The Minneapolis, Minnesota airport had an overall score of 8.18 out of 10. Its on-time-performance score was an 8.4. Its customer opinion score was an 8. Its food-and-shops score was a 7.7.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

4. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP (Getty Images)

Global Rank: 16

The Atlanta, Georgia airport had an overall score of 8.2 out of 10. Its on-time-performance score was an 8.1. Its customer opinion score was an 8.1. Its food-and-shops score was an 8.5.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

3. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
Photo: Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

Global Rank: 15

The Detroit, Michigan airport had an overall score of 8.2 out of 10. Its on-time-performance score was an 8.2. Its customer opinion score was a 7.9. Its food-and-shops score was an 8.4.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

2. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Dulles International Airport
Dulles International Airport
Photo: Katherine Frey/The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Global Rank: 11

The Washington, D.C. airport had an overall score of 8.22 out of 10. Its on-time-performance score was an 8. Its customer opinion score was an 8.6. Its food-and-shops score was an 8.6.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

1. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

1. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Salt Lake City International Airport
Salt Lake City International Airport
Photo: Rick Bowmer (AP)

Global Rank: 8

The Salt Lake City, Utah airport had an overall score of 8.28 out of 10. Its on-time-performance score was an 8.4. Its customer opinion score was an 8. Its food-and-shops score was an 8.2.

Advertisement

12 / 12