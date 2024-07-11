How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
About
Lifestyle

Prime Day runs between July 16 and 17 this year and Amazon is sending some great deals your way

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Amazon Prime Day is here. Check out the best deals
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Amazon Prime Day is almost here.

The money-saving event runs on July 16 and 17 and Amazon already kicked it off with early deals.

But the company said Thursday the best is yet to come. It announced a slew of deals set to start on Prime Day.

“Prime Day is the biggest event of the year celebrating Prime members, offering huge savings on the brands they love, plus deals across Prime member services like grocery delivery from Amazon subscription and music and podcasts from Amazon Music,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said.

Here are some of the best deals to come on Tuesday.

Dyson appliances

Dyson appliances

Image for article titled Amazon Prime Day is here. Check out the best deals
Photo: Rachel Murray (Getty Images)

Amazon said Prime Members can save up to 50% off home appliances from Dyson, but didn’t specify which ones.

It currently has a deal for a Renewed Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner that’s 48% off at $249.99 with a Prime membership.

Stanley tumblers

Stanley tumblers

Image for article titled Amazon Prime Day is here. Check out the best deals
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

If you still haven’t hopped on the Stanley tumbler craze, Prime Day might be your time.

Amazon said Prime members will be able to get 30% off select Stanley products.

It is currently offering 50% off the Stanley snack bowl attachments.

Sony headphones

Sony headphones

Image for article titled Amazon Prime Day is here. Check out the best deals
Photo: Mike Kemp (Getty Images)

Prime members will be able to save up to 40% on Sony headphones this Prime Day, but Amazon hasn’t yet said which models will be on sale.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen

Image for article titled Amazon Prime Day is here. Check out the best deals
Photo: Vivien Killilea (Getty Images)

Summer is still in full swing and if you’re low on sunscreen, you might want to stock up on Prime Day.

Amazon said it will be offering deals on Supergoop! sunscreen and Sun Bum skincare.

Amazon Fire products

Amazon Fire products

Image for article titled Amazon Prime Day is here. Check out the best deals
Photo: Nathan Stirk (Getty Images)

Amazon is helping Prime Members save on its own Fire products.

You’ll find up to 68% off the Fire TV Stick with an Xbox Wireless Controller bundle, Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, and Fire 10 Kids tablet on Prime Day.

Ring doorbells

Ring doorbells

Image for article titled Amazon Prime Day is here. Check out the best deals
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Amazon owns Ring doorbells, so it’s no surprise you’ll be able to get deals on them during Prime Day.

Shoppers will be able to save up to 50% off the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro and up to 68% off the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus and the Ring Pet bundles.

Vitamix products

Vitamix products

Image for article titled Amazon Prime Day is here. Check out the best deals
Photo: Mark Duncan (AP)

Amazon has some good news for smoothie lovers. You’ll be able to save up to 35% on select kitchen and home appliances from Vitamix on Prime Day.

Keurig machines

Keurig machines

Image for article titled Amazon Prime Day is here. Check out the best deals
Photo: Sergi Alexander (Getty Images)

If you need a new Keurig, Amazon said they will be up to half of on Prime Day. It didn’t say which models will be for sale yet.

