Amazon Prime Day is here. Check out the best deals

Amazon Prime Day is almost here.



The money-saving event runs on July 16 and 17 and Amazon already kicked it off with early deals.

But the company said Thursday the best is yet to come. It announced a slew of deals set to start on Prime Day.

“Prime Day is the biggest event of the year celebrating Prime members, offering huge savings on the brands they love, plus deals across Prime member services like grocery delivery from Amazon subscription and music and podcasts from Amazon Music,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said.

Here are some of the best deals to come on Tuesday.