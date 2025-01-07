How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst

About
Workplace

The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst

A good place for your career needs more than just a lot of job openings

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a new job in 2025, where you live can significantly impact your search.

Advertisement

WalletHub compiled a list of the best and worst cities in the U.S. to find a job. The company examined 180 cities across 31 key metrics, including job opportunities, employment growth, starting salaries, unemployment rate, and median annual income. It also considered some more unique metrics, like the number of jobs in a city at risk of automation, job satisfaction, yearly transportation costs, and average commute times.

“It’s important to look at more than just the number of jobs available or the unemployment rate when determining the best place to find employment,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

Lupo said that “quality matters just as much as quantity” and secondary factors needed to be considered too.

Check out which cities were rated the five best for job seekers and which cities were ranked the five worst.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Worst: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

5th Worst: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Philip Gould (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Worst: Augusta, Georgia

4th Worst: Augusta, Georgia

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Worst: San Bernardino, California

3rd Worst: San Bernardino, California

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Steve Proehl (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Worst: Detroit, Michigan

2nd Worst: Detroit, Michigan

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Photo copyright SNWEB.ORG Photography, LLC (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Worst: Memphis, Tennessee

Worst: Memphis, Tennessee

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Bruce Yuanyue Bi (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Best: Portland, Maine

5th Best: Portland, Maine

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: John Elk III (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Best: South Burlington, Vermont

4th Best: South Burlington, Vermont

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: DutcherAerials (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Best: Columbia, Maryland

3rd Best: Columbia, Maryland

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Best: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2nd Best: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: ANDREY DENISYUK (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Best: Scottsdale, Arizona

Best: Scottsdale, Arizona

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to find a job right now — and the 5 worst
Photo: Bruce Yuanyue Bi (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12