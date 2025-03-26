Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Real Estate

The 10 best big cities in America for getting outside

If you want an urban lifestyle that doesn't cut off your access to green space, check out this list

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Maddie Meyer / Staff (Getty Images)

When you think of living in a city, green space probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But why not try to have it all?

Telehealth company Hims compiled a list of the best cities in America for getting outside, finding where residents can have the best parts of city living without sacrificing outdoor time.

It looked at key factors like air quality, the average amount of precipitation, the number of outdoor activity establishments, and the number of environmental, conservation, and wildlife groups.

Continue reading to see which 10 cities made the list.

#10: St. Louis, Missouri

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Michael B. Thomas / Stringer (Getty Images)
#9: Salt Lake City, Utah

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
#8: Providence, Rhode Island

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Scott Eisen / Stringer (Getty Images)
#7: San Diego, California

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Las Vegas, Nevada

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Greg Doherty / Stringer (Getty Images)
#5: San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Loren Elliott / Stringer (Getty Images)
#4: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Tom Dahlin / Stringer (Getty Images)
#3: Boston, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Scott Eisen / Stringer (Getty Images)
#2: Denver, Colorado

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Staff (Getty Images)
#1: Phoenix, Arizona

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for getting outside
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
