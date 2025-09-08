The 5 states with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst

The 5 states with the best budgeters in America — and the 5 with the worst Not all Americans budget the same. A new ranking shows which states lead in savings and which fall to the bottom

Sticking to a budget isn’t easy. A recent WalletHub survey found almost three in four Americans are having trouble with overspending thanks to inflation. And one in five people admit they aren’t entirely honest with themselves when setting a budget.

“Not having a budget sets you up for financial failure,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “If you don’t carefully plan out and track how much of your income you can dedicate toward each of your expenses and other financial priorities each month, it’s easy for frivolous spending to get out of hand and prevent you from saving money, investing or even keeping up with your bills.”

To see which states manage their money best, WalletHub analyzed all 50 states across three main categories: spending and debt, credit, and savings. Within those categories, the study evaluated 12 different factors, ranging from bankruptcy and foreclosure rates to average credit scores, delinquency levels, and the share of residents with rainy-day funds.

The results reveal which states excel at balancing expenses and building financial resilience — and which ones struggle most to stay on track. Continue reading to see the best and the worst.