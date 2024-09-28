The 15 best car insurance companies, according to Consumer Reports

Paying for car insurance sucks now more than ever. Premiums seem to keep rising and consumers aren’t receiving any benefits for their extra expenditure. Previously, we shared the worst performing car insurance companies according to a Consumer Reports survey, so now we’re going over the top car insurance companies. No company received perfect scores, with the highest overall score being 72 out of 100 possible points, and no company scored above a 3 out of 5 for customer satisfaction for the price of premiums. There’s no perfect car insurance company, but there are some that are better than others.

To establish this ranking, Consumer Reports issued a national survey of over 40,000 policy holders earlier this year and ranked 36 car insurance providers based on the responses. The highest scoring providers offered the best service with the most competitive monthly premiums, so the companies on this list scored the lowest in service and monthly premium pricing. Each company is scored out of five possible points for seven factors. The seven factors are premiums, claims, coverage, policy clarity, help and advice, policy review, and service.

The premiums score reflects customer satisfaction with the price of premiums, and claims scores are customer satisfaction with the handling of claims. Coverage scores reflect customer satisfaction with the breadth of coverage, and policy clarity scores reflect the clarity if policy coverage and prices. Help and advice scores reflect satisfaction with proactive advice, policy review scores reflect satisfaction with thoroughness of policy review, and service scores reflect satisfaction with non-claims customer service.

Keep in mind that your experience may vary, and external conditions like your local weather patterns and traffic conditions still impact your rates. Click here to see Consumer Reports’ car insurance buying guide.

