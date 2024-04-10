How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The best car lease deals right now

About
Cars

The best car lease deals right now

A new list from Cars Direct includes vehicles in most categories, and every deal has monthly payments under $500 per month

By
Logan Carter / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A dark gray Toyota Tacoma from the front 3/4 in a studio
Photo: Toyota

Leasing seems to be the best way to get a good deal on a new car right now, and following some amazing lease deals at the end of last month, April’s deals are still solid in comparison. It’s likely that automakers will offer more and better deals as the month progresses, but these are the best lease deals offered at the moment.

Advertisement

Cars Direct is an independent company that has a full-time team of pricing experts who scour the web for the best deals on new cars in real time. This list was compiled after experts analyzed 428 new lease deals for April, and features leases with no money down, and payments as low as $164 per month.

It’s important to note that these are lease examples from the manufacturers, but actual prices are made at the dealer’s discretion based on supply and demand. Some dealers may choose not to offer these lease deals on their lot, but shopping around could find you the deal you’re looking for. Car insurance prices are inflated at the moment, so before you sign on the dotted line expecting to save a ton of money, make sure you also factor insurance prices for your new car into your budget. Here are the best lease deals in April 2024.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

2024 Hyundai Elantra

2024 Hyundai Elantra

A gray Elantra driving in front of a sunset
Photo: Hyundai
  • $3,499 due at signing and $199 per month for 36 months

This Hyundai Elantra lease is a great deal, and boils down to a real cost of $296 per month before taxes and fees. For reference, the cheapest Honda Civic lease is $63 more expensive per month. This lease allows for 10,000 miles per year, and though it is a regional deal, Cars Direct says it’s available in many parts of the country and runs until April 30th.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

2024 Kia Forte

2024 Kia Forte

A silver Kia Forte driving on a twisty road
Photo: Kia
  • $3,499 due at signing and $199 per month for 36 months

The Forte lease might not be quite as good of a deal as the Hyundai Elantra given that the Forte is older and soon to be replaced by the recently revealed K4. But the Forte is still a solid little car with good technology, standard features, and respectable efficiency. Kia will allow 10,000 miles per year in this lease, and this advertised price is available in California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Mississippi, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Wyoming until April 30th.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

A silver Ioniq 5 from the rear 3/4 parked in front of a cactus
Photo: Hyundai
  • $350 due at signing and $330 per month for 24 months

This is a kick-ass deal. Hyundai will lease you a RWD Ioniq 6 for 24 months with just $350 down and $330 per month. The real cost per month comes out to $345. If you want AWD, Hyundai will lease you an Ioniq 6 for $428 per month with $448 due at signing. Cars Direct says these deals are available in most parts of the country, and Hyundai allots you 10,000 miles per year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric

A highlighter yellow Kona EV driving in the desert
Photo: Hyundai
  • $2,004 due at signing and $164 per month for 24 months

The Hyundai Kona Electric has the lowest monthly payments this month, and it still has a low real cost of $248 per month before taxes and fees. This deal is for Kona Electric SEL models, and it’s actually over $100 per month cheaper than the gas-powered Kona. Hyundai allows 10,000 miles a year for this killer lease deal.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

A white Ioniq 5 driving in front of a bridge and lots of trees
Photo: Hyundai
  • $3,499 due at signing and $209 per month for 24 months

Hyundai’s striking Ioniq 5 SEL is currently offered at its lowest lease price to date. This lease allows for 10,000 miles per year, and the real cost is still reasonable at $355 per month before taxes and fees. The offer ends on April 30th and the deal is available in most parts of the U.S.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

2024 Jeep Compass

2024 Jeep Compass

A white Compass driving in the woods with the driver's side rear wheel cocked
Photo: Jeep
  • $4,709 due at signing and $229 per month for 27 months

This is a weird one. Jeep is offering customers in the Northeast Compass Limited 4x4 leases that only allow for 7,500 miles per year, and the lease term is a random 27 months. The effective cost of this lease is $403 per month before taxes and fees, and it is offered through April 30th.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

A red Equinox driving in a city
Photo: Chevrolet
  • $1,109 due at signing and $299 per month for 36 months

Chevy is offering its Equinox at a great price once again, with a real cost of $330 per month before taxes and fees. This price undercuts Chevrolet’s own Trax, but the deal is only offered to folks who have an existing GM lease or a competing vehicle brand lease. It is a national offer that allows for 10,000 miles per year, and it’s a full three year term, so if you need something cheap and spacious, look for an Equinox.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

2024 Kia Niro EV

2024 Kia Niro EV

A white Kia Niro EV driving around a bend
Photo: Kia
  • $3,999 due at signing and $219 per month for 36 months 

This Kia Niro EV lease has a real cost of $330 per month, which is actually cheaper than a comparable Niro Hybrid lease despite the EV’s significantly higher base price. This lease deal is only offered in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. Other states will see prices listed at about $20 higher each month, but that’s still a great deal. It allows for 10,000 annual miles and it’s good through April 30.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

2024 Subaru Solterra

2024 Subaru Solterra

A gray Solterra driving on a road in front of the mountains
Photo: Subaru
  • $329 due at signing and $329 per month for 36 months

This lease is offered at no money down, and it’s available in most parts of the country. Starting in April the Solterra’s monthly prices fell by $70 and the down payment fell by $2,570, making this an incredible price for this electric crossover with standard AWD. This offer ends on April 30th, so find one soon.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

2024 Cadillac CT4

2024 Cadillac CT4

A blue Cadillac CT4 parked in front of a building
Photo: Cadillac
  • $4,599 due at signing and $379 per month for 36 months

For those of you looking for affordable luxury, Cadillac has your back. The real cost of this lease is $490 per month, which is rare to find in this segment. It’s for Premium Luxury trim CT4s, and allows for 10,000 miles per year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

2024 BMW i4

2024 BMW i4

A white BMW i4 driving in front of buildings
Photo: BMW
  • $4,599 due at signing and $499 per month for 36 months

The i4 is the most affordable BMW to lease this month, with a real cost of $627 per month before taxes and fees. It’s not as truly affordable as the other deals on this list, but it’s a great deal for a BMW. This lease includes i4 eDrive35 models, is available in most regions, and allows for 10,000 miles per year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

2024 Buick Enclave

2024 Buick Enclave

A blue Buick Enclave parked in front of a modern house
Photo: Buick
  • $4,130 due at signing and $320 per month for 24 months

If you need three rows of seats, Buick’s got the best lease deal for you this month, with a catch. Current Buick and GMC lessees get a huge $4,250 discount, which factors into the national lease deal making the real cost as low as $492 per month. This offer is good through April 30, and allows for 10,000 miles per year. If you’re not a current Buick or GMC lessee, consider waiting for Memorial Day to see if better deals arise.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

2023 Lexus RZ

2023 Lexus RZ

A light blue Lexus RZ parked in front of a lifeguard tower at the beach parking lot
Photo: Lexus
  • $4,999 due at signing and $409 per month for 27 months

This lease deal only applies to the state of New York, where the real cost is $594 per month. New Yorkers get a $15,000 discount this month, which drops this lease lower than a Lexus RX350 lease. It allows for 10,000 miles per year, and it is a 27-month lease.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

2024 Toyota Tacoma

2024 Toyota Tacoma

A studio shot of a gray Toyota Tacoma half cab
Photo: Toyota
  • $2,999 due at signing and $349 per month for 36 months

The first lease deal for the new Tacoma is a good one, but it is regional. Southern Californians can lease a 2024 Tacoma SR5 4x2 Double Cab for a real cost of just $432 per month. That is cheaper than a Chevrolet Colorado, and it doesn’t require a preexisting lease. It accounts for 10,000 miles per year for a full 36 month lease.

Advertisement

If you want to take advantage of this lease deal, you might have to shop around since Tacomas are still very new and it’s up to the dealer to recognize this deal.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

2024 Ram 1500

2024 Ram 1500

A silver Ram 1500 driving on a gravel road
Photo: Ram
  • $4,640 due at signing and $439 per month for 42 months

This lease has a real cost of $549 per month, and applies to Big Horn 4x2 models. This offer is good through April 30th, and Cars Direct based the deal in California. If you need a full sized truck, this is a great deal.

Advertisement

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Advertisement

17 / 17