The best car lease deals right now

Leasing seems to be the best way to get a good deal on a new car right now, and following some amazing lease deals at the end of last month, April’s deals are still solid in comparison. It’s likely that automakers will offer more and better deals as the month progresses, but these are the best lease deals offered at the moment.



Cars Direct is an independent company that has a full-time team of pricing experts who scour the web for the best deals on new cars in real time. This list was compiled after experts analyzed 428 new lease deals for April, and features leases with no money down, and payments as low as $164 per month.

It’s important to note that these are lease examples from the manufacturers, but actual prices are made at the dealer’s discretion based on supply and demand. Some dealers may choose not to offer these lease deals on their lot, but shopping around could find you the deal you’re looking for. Car insurance prices are inflated at the moment, so before you sign on the dotted line expecting to save a ton of money, make sure you also factor insurance prices for your new car into your budget. Here are the best lease deals in April 2024.