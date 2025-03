The dad-vehicle of my childhood.

The kids have spent more time riding in the bed than in the cab.

The space behind the seat is filled with emergency oil and fluids, a rusty 20 foot chain, and 3 flashlights, all with dead batteries.

Every replacement part for it gets bought at a place that also sells lawn mowers.

Interior smells like sawdust and work boots.

Radio presets are a mishmash of Country stations and classic rock, and there’s a Steve Earle Cassette stuck in the dash.

Cupholders permanently stained from spilled coffee.

2 old skoal cans filled with replacement fuses in the glove box.

There are tools in the glove box, and gloves in the tool box.

There’s also more money in the tools in that box than what the truck is worth.