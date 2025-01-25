How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Autos

Edmunds reviewed more than 300 vehicles to find the best ones

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 6 best cars, SUVs, and trucks right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: Richard Newstead (Getty Images)

If you’re looking to buy a new car in 2025, Edmunds has some advice.

It looked at more than 300 vehicles from dozens of brands to find the best cars, SUVs, and trucks currently on the market.

“The Edmunds Top Rated Awards honor the best vehicles on sale today,” Edmunds’ editor-in-chief Alistair Weaver said. “In 2025, car shoppers are continuing to battle high purchase costs, and our winners combine all-round excellence with a fine value. Put simply, these are the cars, trucks and SUVs we’d advise our friends and family to buy.”

Continue reading to see which cars, SUVs, and trucks made the list.

The best of the best: Honda Civic Hybrid

Image for article titled The 6 best cars, SUVs, and trucks right now, according to Edmunds
Image: Honda

The Honda (HMC) Civic Hybrid took two awards from Edmunds: the best of the best and the best car.

“The best new all-rounder on sale today starts at $30,000. How refreshing,” said Steven Ewing, Edmunds director of editorial content.

Weaver said the car “offers an unbeatable combination of practicality, performance and value.” It scored an 8.2/10 rating.

Best electric car: Tesla Model 3

Image for article titled The 6 best cars, SUVs, and trucks right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: Tesla

Edmunds said the Model 3's revamp in 2024 brought the car from “good” to “great” without making it more expensive.

Reese Counts, Edmunds’ vehicle test editor, said: “From range to price to performance, there are few areas where the Model 3 doesn’t have a leg up on the competition.”

It starts at just above $43k and gets an 8.2/10 rating from Edmunds.

Best SUV: Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Image for article titled The 6 best cars, SUVs, and trucks right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: Toyota

Edmunds said the Grand Highlander Hybrid is in “a class of one” with great fuel economy, a comfortable third row of seats, and Toyota’s (TM) newest safety features.

“Great efficiency and a cabin full of family-friendly features might not seem exciting, but mention them to any parent, and it’ll get their attention,” said Brian Wong, Edmunds’ senior reviews editor.

The car starts at $46,415 and scored a 8.4/10 rating from Edmunds.

Best Electric SUV: Kia EV9

Image for article titled The 6 best cars, SUVs, and trucks right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: Kia

The 2025 Kia (HYMTF) EV9 was rated the best electric SUV.

“The EV9 wowed us last year, and it continues to stand alone as the most well-rounded electric SUV you can get, especially if you need family space,” said Jonathan Elfalan, Edmunds’ director of vehicle testing.

Edmunds lauded its “mix of utility, affordability, and plenty of space.” The SUV starts at $56,395 and scored a 8.6/10 rating.

Best Truck: Ford Ranger

Image for article titled The 6 best cars, SUVs, and trucks right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: Ford

Edmunds declared the Ford (F) Ranger is the year’s best truck.

Ewing said “the new Ford Ranger packs full-size pickup capabilities in a midsize pickup footprint” and Edmunds praised the car’s refinement from its previous generations.

It starts at $34,575 and got a 8.2/10 rating.

Best EV Truck: Rivian R1T

Image for article titled The 6 best cars, SUVs, and trucks right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: Rivian

The Rivian (RIVN) R1T was declared the best EV truck of the year.

“A light refresh gave us features we’ve longed for and even more impressive range,” said Nick Yekikian, Edmunds’ senior news editor. “The R1T stands head and shoulders above every other electric pickup on sale right now.”

The truck starts at $71,700 and scored a 8.4/10 rating.

