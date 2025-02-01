What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Autos

The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports surveyed hundreds of thousands of people to find out which cars most excite their drivers

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Honda

Buying a new car is a big decision and requires a good deal of research. It’s also a choice many people unfortunately come to regret; the car they bought might not perform the way they hoped, for example, or they find themselves disappointed with the gas mileage.

That’s why Consumer Reports surveyed its members about the 300,000+ vehicles they drive to find which ones people love the most.

“The models that top the owner satisfaction ratings deliver on the manufacturer’s promises of luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance and are often the ones that satisfy owners the most,” Consumer Reports said. “The regular workday vehicles are fine because they get the job done, but they don’t do anything to excite people. “

Check out some of the cars, SUVs, and trucks that made the list.

Most-loved compact hybrid car: Toyota Prius

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Toyota
Most-loved midsized/large hybrid car: Honda Accord Hybrid

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Honda
Most-loved compact hybrid SUV: Honda CR-V Hybrid

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Honda
Most-loved midsized hybrid SUV: Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Toyota
Most-loved electric car: Hyundai Kona Electric

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Hyundai
Most-loved electric SUV: Chevrolet Equinox EV

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Chevrolet
Most-loved electric pickup: Rivian R1T

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Rivian
Most-loved compact car: Kia Soul

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Kia
Most-loved midsized/large car: Toyota Camry

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Toyota
Most-loved minivan: Toyota Sienna

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Toyota
Most-loved compact SUV: Subaru Forester

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Subaru
Most-loved three-row SUV: Hyundai Palisade

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Hyundai
Most-loved midsized pickup: Honda Ridgeline

Image for article titled The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Honda
