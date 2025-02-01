The 13 cars, SUVs and trucks that owners love the most, according to Consumer Reports

Buying a new car is a big decision and requires a good deal of research. It’s also a choice many people unfortunately come to regret; the car they bought might not perform the way they hoped, for example, or they find themselves disappointed with the gas mileage.

That’s why Consumer Reports surveyed its members about the 300,000+ vehicles they drive to find which ones people love the most.

“The models that top the owner satisfaction ratings deliver on the manufacturer’s promises of luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance and are often the ones that satisfy owners the most,” Consumer Reports said. “The regular workday vehicles are fine because they get the job done, but they don’t do anything to excite people. “

Check out some of the cars, SUVs, and trucks that made the list.