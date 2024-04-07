How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The best cars for tall people, according to Consumer Reports

Cars

The best cars for tall people, according to Consumer Reports

In a world made for average-height people, here's some automotive help for the taller folks out there

Logan Carter / Jalopnik
Me driving a dark green Lotus Emira driving down a winding mountain road.
Photo: Lotus

For those who don’t know, I stand at a 99.9th percentile height of 6’8” tall. For a pair of long pants to fit me properly, they need a 40-inch inseam, so I’m all legs with more of an average sized torso. Cars aren’t designed to comfortably fit people of my height. I just can’t fold my legs into a reasonable driving position behind the wheel of a Mazda Miata, but at least I’m not missing out on the purest driving experience of any modern car or anything. Oh wait, yes I am.

I did my research on good cars for tall people before buying my own car, but since every human is differently proportioned with some requiring more head room than leg room and others requiring more leg room than head room, there’s no universal answer. Consumer Reports uses actual data to provide unbiased info for car buyers, and I recently came across its list of the Best Cars and SUVs for Tall People, which was chosen by compiling measurements with input from real tall people and Consumer Reports Recommended models

When measuring a car’s front leg room, Consumer Reports measures the maximum distance from the heel of the tester’s accelerator foot to the base of the seatback. When measuring head room, Consumer Reports measures the clearance above a 5’9” tester’s head. When measuring shoulder room, CR measures from door panel to door panel across the front passenger’s seating position.

Personally, I tend to encounter challenges when squeezing behind the wheel of cars that don’t have adequate knee room to allow my stretched shins and yard-long femurs to find a happy resting place between the wheel and center console. This is the problem I encounter in Miatas; my right knee is wedged between the steering wheel and the transmission tunnel, inhibiting me from safely steering. Consumer Reports claims the ND Miata has 41 inches of front leg room, which is hardly less than the measurement for my Mini, and yet I fit great into my car and I don’t fit in a Miata.

For any other giants out there looking for a capacious car that accommodates your freakish frame (you’re not actually freakish, you’re perfect just the way you are), make sure you test drive a car before you commit to it since data doesn’t always translate into reality. But before then take a read through this list of Consumer Reports’ recommendations — I also included a few vehicles that have personally impressed me with their commodious interiors.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Best Compact Car For Tall Drivers: Kia Soul

Best Compact Car For Tall Drivers: Kia Soul

A blue Kia Soul parked near a colorful desert-style building
Photo: Kia

Front leg room: 42.5 inches

Front head room: 6 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

Front shoulder room: 54.5 inches

Best Luxury Compact Car For Tall Drivers: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Best Luxury Compact Car For Tall Drivers: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

A blue BMW 2-series Gran Coupe driving in front of a bush
Photo: BMW

Front leg room: 41.5 inches

Front head room: 3.5 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

Front shoulder room: 55 inches

Best Midsize Car For Tall Drivers: Subaru Legacy

Best Midsize Car For Tall Drivers: Subaru Legacy

A gray Subaru Legacy parked on snow in front of snowy mountains
Photo: Subaru

Front leg room: 42.5 inches

Front head room: 6.5 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

Front shoulder room: 57.5 inches

Best Midsize Luxury Car For Tall Drivers: Audi A6

Best Midsize Luxury Car For Tall Drivers: Audi A6

A gray Audi A6 driving on a road near a hill
Photo: Audi

Front leg room: 43 inches

Front head room: 4.5 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

Front shoulder room: 57 inches

Best Large Luxury Car For Tall Drivers: Audi A8

Best Large Luxury Car For Tall Drivers: Audi A8

A dark blue Audi S8 driving in front of some white rocks
Photo: Audi

Front leg room: 43 inches

Front head room: 5 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

Front shoulder room: 58.5

Best Minivan For Tall Drivers: Honda Odyssey

Best Minivan For Tall Drivers: Honda Odyssey

A silver Honda Odyssey driving in front of a grassy knoll
Photo: Honda

Front leg room: 41 inches

Front head room: 5 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

Front shoulder room: 61.5

Best Compact SUV For Tall Drivers: Subaru Forester

Best Compact SUV For Tall Drivers: Subaru Forester

A gray Subaru Forester driving down a mountain road in front of very green trees
Photo: Subaru

Front leg room: 43 inches

Front head room: 5 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

Front shoulder room: 57 inches

Best Luxury Compact SUV For Tall Drivers: Audi Q3

Best Luxury Compact SUV For Tall Drivers: Audi Q3

A dark blue Audi Q3 driving down a rural road
Photo: Audi

Front leg room: 42 inches

Front head room: 4.5 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

Front shoulder room: 57 inches

Best Midsize Two-Row SUV For Tall Drivers: Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Best Midsize Two-Row SUV For Tall Drivers: Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

A blue Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport driving down a heavily wooded road with bright green trees lining it
Photo: Volkswagen

Front leg room: 42.5 inches

Front head room: 5 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

Front shoulder room: 61 inches

Best Midsize Three-Row SUV For Tall Drivers: Honda Pilot

Best Midsize Three-Row SUV For Tall Drivers: Honda Pilot

A blue Honda Pilot off-roading on some rocks in a place that looks like Utah with reddish rocks and pine trees
Photo: Honda

Front leg room: 43.5 inches

Front head room: 4 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

Front shoulder room: 61.5 inches

Best Luxury Midsize SUV For Tall Drivers: Porsche Cayenne

Best Luxury Midsize SUV For Tall Drivers: Porsche Cayenne

A dark blue Porsche Cayenne driving in the desert near Palm Springs
Photo: Porsche

Front leg room: 42.5 inches

Front head room: 4.5 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

Front shoulder room: 59 inches

Best Large Luxury SUV For Tall Drivers: Audi Q7

Best Large Luxury SUV For Tall Drivers: Audi Q7

A black Audi Q7 parked in Palm Springs in front of a midcentury modern house and the mountains
Photo: Audi

Front leg room: 42 inches

Front head room: 4.5 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

Front shoulder room: 59 inches

Logan's Pick: Mini Cooper 5-Door

Logan’s Pick: Mini Cooper 5-Door

A rear 3/4 shot of my 2017 Mini Cooper S 5-door hatchback parked in a parking lot
Photo: Logan Carter

CR’s front leg room measurement of a 3-door Cooper: 42.5 inches

CR’s front head room measurement: 3 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

CR’s front shoulder room measurement: 50.5 inches

I can stretch my legs out straight when in the driver’s seat of my Mini, a feat that I’ve only replicated in a W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a Chevrolet Silverado. Head room is a bit tight with the panoramic glass roof, but for my short torso that’s totally fine. If you’re saddled with a truly long torso, either avoid the sunroof option or look elsewhere. For folks with long legs, the Mini is the right car for you, with lots of adjustability in the steering wheel, a gauge cluster that adjusts with the steering wheel, and front seats that slide so far back, you’re basically in the back seat.

Logan's Pick: Lotus Emira

Logan’s Pick: Lotus Emira

Me driving a dark green Lotus Emira down on a LA mountain road
Photo: Lotus

Interior dimensions: N/A

The Emira was designed to comfortably fit a 6’4” driver wearing a helmet, and it fits my 6’8” frame quite comfortably, which is a feat for any mid-engine two-seat sports car. Folks with truly long torsos might not fit great, but if you’re long legged, then an Emira is a great option for you.

Logan's Pick: Chevrolet Silverado

Logan’s Pick: Chevrolet Silverado

A blue Silverado driving through a creek near mountains
Photo: Chevrolet

CR’s front leg room measurement: 43.5 inches

CR’s front head room measurement: 8 inches above a 5’9” person’s head

CR’s front shoulder room measurement: 64.5 inches

When I drove a Silverado with Chevrolet so I could experience towing with Super Cruise, I was shocked by the room up front. I could freely manspread while wearing a Doug Dimmadome 100-gallon hat and still fit in the driver’s seat comfortably.

