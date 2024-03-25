The best cars for teens

Teen drivers may lack fully developed brains, good judgment, impulse control and experience behind the wheel, but that doesn’t change the fact that for most families in the U.S., their teenagers will need cars to get around in. Or their parents will need those teens to have a car because they have jobs and can’t take time off to cart their kids around to every single class or appointment.

When it comes to actually getting a car for a teen driver, though, there are so many options to pick from that it can be overwhelming. That’s why, on Tuesday, Jalopnik asked what cars you thought were the best for teen drivers. We got all sorts of different answers, some of which we agreed with more than others, but if you’re trying to figure out what kind of car your teen should have, here’s what Jalopnik readers recommend.

