The 20 best cars and SUVs for winter and snow, according to experts
Kelley Blue Book identified a slew of new cars that will keep you safe — and warm — this winter
Winter is coming. And even if you're ready for colder weather, your car might not be.
That's why Kelley Blue Book (KBB) compiled a list of the best new cars for driving in the snow.
"To qualify for our picks, vehicles need to boast an effective drivetrain — the array of components from the transmission to the tires," it explained. KBB also looked for cars with driver-assist features that help in inclement weather, heated seats for cold days, and add-ons like headlight washers, which make it easier to navigate a storm.
Continue reading to see which made the list and why.
2025 Audi A5 Sportback
Credit: Audi
Starting at $49,695, the Audi A5 Sportback combines nice looks with serious winter capability. Standard all-wheel drive, heated seats and mirrors, and LED headlights with washers make it ready for snow and ice, while advanced safety tech helps keep you secure on slippery roads.
2025 BMW 3 Series
Credit: BMW
The $49,125 BMW 330i xDrive balances sporty handling with all-weather confidence. Its AWD system and 255-horsepower turbo engine provide sure-footed traction, while features like automatic emergency braking and available adaptive headlights enhance visibility in wintry conditions, according to KBB.
2025 Cadillac CT4
Credit: Cadillac
With all-wheel drive starting at $38,990, the Cadillac CT4 is one of the most affordable luxury sedans for snowy climates, KBB said. Heated mirrors, LED headlights, and available heated seats help it stay focused in the cold, while safety aids like blind-spot monitoring add peace of mind.
2025 Mazda3 Sedan
Credit: Mazda
Priced from $30,595, the AWD Mazda3 Carbon Edition delivers stability and comfort when roads get slick. Standard heated seats, rain-sensing wipers, and LED lighting make it an excellent compact choice for winter driving, KBB said.
2025 Nissan Altima
Credit: Nissan
At a starting price of $30,070, the AWD Nissan Altima SV offers solid traction and a long list of safety tech. Automatic high beams, blind-spot warning, and optional heated seats help drivers stay comfortable and safe in snowy weather, according to KBB.
2025 Toyota Camry
Credit: Toyota
The redesigned Toyota Camry LE AWD starts at $31,360, with hybrid efficiency and confident traction. Standard safety features like lane-tracing assist and automatic braking, plus available heated seats, make it well-equipped for wintry commutes, KBB said.
2025 Volvo V90 Cross Country
Credit: Volvo
Starting at $61,995, the Volvo V90 Cross Country brings SUV-like ground clearance and standard AWD to the wagon design. KBB said its heated seats, adaptive headlights, and nearly eight inches of clearance make it one of the most capable snow vehicles in its class.
2025 Acura RDX
Credit: Acura
The $46,050 Acura RDX includes standard Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, which can direct up to 90% of torque to one wheel for maximum grip. With heated seats, mirrors, and strong ground clearance, KBB said its built for challenging winter roads.
2025 Chevrolet Tahoe
Credit: Chevrolet
Starting at $63,495 with four-wheel drive, the Chevrolet Tahoe combines power and practicality for winter conditions. Its 355-horsepower V8, tall stance, and available safety aids like blind-spot monitoring make it a confident snow-day SUV.
2025 Ford Bronco Sport
Credit: Ford
At $36,790, the Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks trim comes ready for winter with standard AWD, heated seats, and multiple drive modes. Its rugged setup make it perfect for both city snow and country slush.
2025 Honda CR-V
Credit: Honda
Starting at $35,245 for the EX AWD, the Honda CR-V delivers solid performance and security in bad weather. Heated seats, LED lights, and 8.2 inches of ground clearance make it a reliable companion for snowy commutes.
2025 Hyundai Kona
Credit: Hyundai
Priced at $28,750, the AWD Hyundai Kona SEL offers a great mix of safety and comfort. Heated mirrors, dual-zone climate control, and lane-keeping assist help it stay ready in icy conditions, KBB said.
2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Credit: Hyundai
The $33,300 Santa Cruz SEL combines the utility of a pickup with the comfort of an SUV. KBB said its all-wheel drive and heated seats make it surprisingly capable in snow, especially for drivers who want versatility without bulk.
2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Artistic Operations / Getty Images
Staring at $42,625, the Jeep Grand Cherokee with four-wheel drive brings serious winter credentials, from its Quadra-Trac system to heated seats and steering wheel, KBB said.
2025 Kia Telluride
Credit: Kia
Starting at $45,505, the AWD Kia Telluride EX offers eight inches of clearance, heated seats, and advanced safety features. KBB calls it one of the best all-around SUVs for comfort and confidence in winter weather.
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
jetcityimage / Getty Images
The AWD Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4Matic goes for $46,150 and delivers luxury with capability. Rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, and an optional Winter Package with a heated steering wheel help it tackle snow in style, KBB said.
2025 Subaru Forester
Credit: Subaru
With AWD standard at $33,530, the Subaru Forester Premium is practically built for snow, according to KBB. Heated seats, mirrors, and 8.7 inches of ground clearance make it one of the most winter-ready compact SUVs available.
2025 Subaru Outback
Credit: Subaru
At $32,730, the Subaru Outback Premium adds heated seats, fog lights, and AWD with a snow/mud drive mode. KBB praised its combination of clearance and control that makes it a perennial winter favorite.
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Credit: Toyota
The $34,805 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE offers standard AWD and strong fuel economy. Heated mirrors, blind-spot monitoring, and available heated seats give it both efficiency and confidence in snow, KBB said.
2025 Toyota Sienna
Credit: Toyota
For $47,445, the AWD Toyota Sienna XLE makes a family minivan winter-ready with heated seats, rain-sensing wipers, and Toyota’s full suite of driver assists. It’s one of the few vans truly capable in snow, KBB said.