The 20 best cars and SUVs for winter and snow, according to experts

The 20 best cars and SUVs for winter and snow, according to experts Kelley Blue Book identified a slew of new cars that will keep you safe — and warm — this winter

Winter is coming. And even if you're ready for colder weather, your car might not be.

That's why Kelley Blue Book (KBB) compiled a list of the best new cars for driving in the snow.

"To qualify for our picks, vehicles need to boast an effective drivetrain — the array of components from the transmission to the tires," it explained. KBB also looked for cars with driver-assist features that help in inclement weather, heated seats for cold days, and add-ons like headlight washers, which make it easier to navigate a storm.

Continue reading to see which made the list and why.