12 of the best celebrity car commercials

From the Super Bowl to an online video pre-roll, sometimes it takes a star to make an impact

Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik
Gif: BMW / YouTube

We asked our readers earlier this week what their favorite celebrity car commercials are. The responses ranged from multi-million dollar Super Bowl efforts to nostalgic spots from the 1980s and 1990s. There were a few advertisements from overseas with familiar faces from the silver screen. Without further ado, here are the best submitted star-studded ads:

Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk”

Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk”

Hyundai: Super Bowl Commercial - Smaht Pahk

Look, I’m sorry, but the Matthew McConaughey Lincoln commercials were anything BUT memorable. Literally to the point that at the Clio Awards, the best-received joke of the evening was when he was congratulated McConaughey for his Cadillac commercials.

And point of fact, the best celebrity car ad was Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial.

Submitted by: Cayde-6's Unloaded Dice

Ricardo Montalbán’s Fine Corinthian Leather

Ricardo Montalbán’s Fine Corinthian Leather

1975 Chrysler Cordoba Commercial - “Fine Corinthian Leather” - “Tradition”

Ricardo Montalban for the ‘75 Chrysler Cordoba with its “fine Corinthian leather” interior. Did they put his catchphrase on his tombstone?

Submitted by: the1969DodgeChargerFan

I remember that this was THE catchphrase for years when visiting friends. “Oh nice couch!” “It’s Rich Corinthian Leather” (Even if it was ratted out tweed)

Submitted by: hoser68

A Real Celebrity

A Real Celebrity

Chevrolet Celebrity commercial, 1988

Favorite celebrity car commercial?

Well, duh.

Submitted by: dustynnguyendood

Imitation Is The Sincerest Form Of Flattery

Imitation Is The Sincerest Form Of Flattery

Lincoln Ads - Saturday Night Live

Jim Carrey’s spoof of McConaughey’s Lincoln commercials was fantastic. Both hold a special place, certainly.

Submitted by: KyleBrand

Unpimp Your Ride

Unpimp Your Ride

Volkswagen: Un-pimp Your Ride, compilation.

Definitely has to be Peter Stormare in the VW “Unpimp Your Ride” series!

Submitted by: 89islander

Joe Isuzu

Joe Isuzu

Joe Isuzu

David Leisure as Joe Isuzu. While not a big-name “celebrity,” he would be recognizable to anyone who grew up on a steady diet of television in the 80s and 90s.

Submitted by: Hankel_Wankel

Guy Ritchie’s BMW M5

Guy Ritchie’s BMW M5

BMW M5 (E39) Commercial with Madonna

Probably the M5 commercials with Madonna and Clive Owen, directed by Guy Ritchie.

Submitted by: theart

Hollywood Starpower For Foreign Brands

Hollywood Starpower For Foreign Brands

HONDA

My answer is more of a genre: Hollywood stars plugging station wagons built by non-American manufacturers. Bonus points if they’re inexplicably sexy and sensuous. See: Anthony Hopkins & 1999 Honda Avancier, Kyle MacLachlan & 1993 Subaru Impreza 5-door, Catherine Zeta-Jones & 1999 Alfa Rome 156 Sportwagon.

Submitted by: Pessimippopotamus

Eugene

Eugene

Nissan Super Bowl Thrill Driver with Eugene Levy

Eugene Leavy.... as EUGENE

Submitted by: hoser68

Paul Newman For Nissan

Paul Newman For Nissan

Nissan R30 Silhouette Commercial Paul Newman Japanese

I was certain I remembered more North American Nissan ads with Paul Newman, as he was racing them pretty heavily, but all I can find is a seatbelt PSA and probably some print ads (and might also be thinking of Mazda’s ads with James Garner, which are also great), but I’ll take Japanese-market Skyline ads.

Submitted by: Maymar

Eddie Murphy And The Celica

Eddie Murphy And The Celica

All Eddie Murphy / Toyota Celica Commercials

Obviously, it’s Eddie Murphy for the Celica!

Submitted by: Dake

Imported For Detroit

Imported For Detroit

Eminem Chrysler 200 Super Bowl Commercial - Imported From Detroit - With Lyrics 1080 HD 2011

Eminem’s “Made in Detroit” spot for the unfortunately ho-hum Chrysler 200. Would have been so much better if he drove a Viper, or even a 300 C.

Submitted by: Red Devil 5.0

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

