12 of the best celebrity car commercials

We asked our readers earlier this week what their favorite celebrity car commercials are. The responses ranged from multi-million dollar Super Bowl efforts to nostalgic spots from the 1980s and 1990s. There were a few advertisements from overseas with familiar faces from the silver screen. Without further ado, here are the best submitted star-studded ads:
Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk”
Look, I’m sorry, but the Matthew McConaughey Lincoln commercials were anything BUT memorable. Literally to the point that at the Clio Awards, the best-received joke of the evening was when he was congratulated McConaughey for his Cadillac commercials.
And point of fact, the best celebrity car ad was Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial.
Submitted by: Cayde-6's Unloaded Dice
Ricardo Montalbán’s Fine Corinthian Leather
Ricardo Montalban for the ‘75 Chrysler Cordoba with its “fine Corinthian leather” interior. Did they put his catchphrase on his tombstone?
Submitted by: the1969DodgeChargerFan
I remember that this was THE catchphrase for years when visiting friends. “Oh nice couch!” “It’s Rich Corinthian Leather” (Even if it was ratted out tweed)
Submitted by: hoser68
A Real Celebrity
Favorite celebrity car commercial?
Well, duh.
Submitted by: dustynnguyendood
Imitation Is The Sincerest Form Of Flattery
Jim Carrey’s spoof of McConaughey’s Lincoln commercials was fantastic. Both hold a special place, certainly.
Submitted by: KyleBrand
Unpimp Your Ride
Definitely has to be Peter Stormare in the VW “Unpimp Your Ride” series!
Submitted by: 89islander
Joe Isuzu
David Leisure as Joe Isuzu. While not a big-name “celebrity,” he would be recognizable to anyone who grew up on a steady diet of television in the 80s and 90s.
Submitted by: Hankel_Wankel
Guy Ritchie’s BMW M5
Probably the M5 commercials with Madonna and Clive Owen, directed by Guy Ritchie.
Submitted by: theart
Hollywood Starpower For Foreign Brands
My answer is more of a genre: Hollywood stars plugging station wagons built by non-American manufacturers. Bonus points if they’re inexplicably sexy and sensuous. See: Anthony Hopkins & 1999 Honda Avancier, Kyle MacLachlan & 1993 Subaru Impreza 5-door, Catherine Zeta-Jones & 1999 Alfa Rome 156 Sportwagon.
Submitted by: Pessimippopotamus
Eugene
Eugene Leavy.... as EUGENE
Submitted by: hoser68
Paul Newman For Nissan
I was certain I remembered more North American Nissan ads with Paul Newman, as he was racing them pretty heavily, but all I can find is a seatbelt PSA and probably some print ads (and might also be thinking of Mazda’s ads with James Garner, which are also great), but I’ll take Japanese-market Skyline ads.
Submitted by: Maymar
Eddie Murphy And The Celica
Obviously, it’s Eddie Murphy for the Celica!
Submitted by: Dake
Imported For Detroit
Eminem’s “Made in Detroit” spot for the unfortunately ho-hum Chrysler 200. Would have been so much better if he drove a Viper, or even a 300 C.
Submitted by: Red Devil 5.0