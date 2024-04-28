15 of the best celebrity cars

Celebrities sure have it rough; they have to star in blockbuster movies or top the music charts and all they get out of it is guaranteed harassment by paparazzi and a few million dollars. They have a public image to uphold and they know everyone is staring, and the car they drive makes a statement to their fans and their haters alike.



Should they go with a statement car that signals their status? Or should they go with something humble and efficient to skew their public image and save them from run-ins with those pesky environmentalists? Actually most of your favorite celebrity cars fall into neither category, and most fall into the category of cars for car enthusiasts. I said that my favorite celebrity’s car was Paris Hilton’s Lexus LFA because telling non-car-people that you drive a Lexus doesn’t carry the same clout as telling folks that you drive a Ferrari or something flashier. Unsurprisingly the Jalopnik audience chose some more obscure choices, and I am glad that’s the case. These are your favorite celebrity cars.