The 10 best cheap cars on the market right now, according to Consumer Reports
There are still great new cars you can buy for less than $25,000. You just need to know where to look
Car prices are out of control, with the average new car setting back a buyer $48,799 in May, according to Kelly Blue Book. But there are still some good deals out there for new cars.
Consumer Reports compiled a list of 10 new cars you can get for around $25,000 or less.
Hyundai Venue
Consumer Reports recommends the Hyundai Venue, which costs an average of $20,449 and gets an average 32 mpg overall.
Nissan Sentra
Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Nissan Sentra, which costs an average of $21,506 and gets an average 32 mpg overall.
Nissan Versa
Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Nissan Versa, which costs an average of $21,550 and gets an average 32 mpg overall.
Toyota Corolla
Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Toyota Corolla, which costs an average of $22,569 and gets an average 36 mpg overall.
Hyundai Elantra
Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Hyundai Elantra, which costs an average of $23,298 and gets an average 33 mpg overall.
Mazda3
Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Mazda3, which costs an average of $24,056 and gets an average 30 mpg overall.
Kia Soul
Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Kia Soul, which costs an average of $24,333 and gets an average 28 mpg overall.
Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, which costs an average of $24,340 and gets an average 36 mpg overall.
Hyundai Sonata
Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Hyundai Sonata, which costs an average of $24,628. The company is currently the testing the vehicle and hasn't determined its average overall miles per gallon.
Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, which is the only car above $25,000 on the list. It costs an average of $25,526 and gets an average 48 mpg overall.