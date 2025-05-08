Payload Logo
Autos

The 10 best cheap cars on the market right now, according to Consumer Reports

There are still great new cars you can buy for less than $25,000. You just need to know where to look

ByBen Kesslen

Car prices are out of control, with the average new car setting back a buyer $48,799 in May, according to Kelly Blue Book. But there are still some good deals out there for new cars.

Consumer Reports compiled a list of 10 new cars you can get for around $25,000 or less.

Continue reading to see which vehicles made the list.

Hyundai Venue

Credit: Hyundai

Consumer Reports recommends the Hyundai Venue, which costs an average of $20,449 and gets an average 32 mpg overall.

Nissan Sentra

Credit: Nissan

Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Nissan Sentra, which costs an average of $21,506 and gets an average 32 mpg overall.

Nissan Versa

Credit: Nissan

Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Nissan Versa, which costs an average of $21,550 and gets an average 32 mpg overall.

Toyota Corolla

Credit: Toyota

Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Toyota Corolla, which costs an average of $22,569 and gets an average 36 mpg overall.

Hyundai Elantra

Credit: Hyundai

Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Hyundai Elantra, which costs an average of $23,298 and gets an average 33 mpg overall.

Mazda3

Credit: Mazda

Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Mazda3, which costs an average of $24,056 and gets an average 30 mpg overall.

Kia Soul

Credit: Kia

Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Kia Soul, which costs an average of $24,333 and gets an average 28 mpg overall.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Credit: Toyota

Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, which costs an average of $24,340 and gets an average 36 mpg overall.

Hyundai Sonata

Credit: Hyundai

Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Hyundai Sonata, which costs an average of $24,628. The company is currently the testing the vehicle and hasn't determined its average overall miles per gallon.

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Credit: Hyundai

Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, which is the only car above $25,000 on the list. It costs an average of $25,526 and gets an average 48 mpg overall.